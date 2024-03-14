Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Netflix, TV | Tagged: charlie cox, daredevil, daredevil: born again, elektra, Elodie Yung, Marvel Studios

Daredevil: Élodie Yung: If Fans Want Elektra Back, Ask 'Mr. Marvel'

Élodie Yung responds if she's interested in reprising Elektra in the MCU like Daredevil co-stars Charlie Cox & Vincent D'Onofrio.

Article Summary Élodie Yung open to reprising Elektra in MCU, if that's what Marvel wants.

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio reprise roles in new Daredevil series.

Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Hensen return as Karen and Foggy in Born Again.

Yung compares her Elektra to Jennifer Garner's; Garner to appear in Deadpool & Wolverine.

As Marvel Studios was developing Daredevil: Born Again, a sequel series and reimagining of the Charlie Cox incarnation of The Man Without Fear originally established in the Netflix Defenders era, the only other holdover from the cast was Vincent D'Onofrio, who played his biggest rival Wilson Fisk aka The Kingpin. Both characters became re-established in various projects starting with 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home in partnership with Sony with Cox making a cameo as the lawyer for Peter Parker (Tom Holland). Later, Disney+ shows like Hawkeye, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Echo integrated both Daredevil and Kingpin into the new canon to help set up the upcoming Born Again. Unfortunately, the original plans were scrapped and more holdovers in Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Hensen were brought back to reprise their Netflix series roles of Karen Page and Foggy Nelson along with the second confirmed major superhero return in Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle aka The Punisher. Naturally, questions turned to other figures like Élodie Yung, who played the Sai-wielding assassin Elektra in Daredevil season two, now starring in Fox's The Cleaning Lady.

Would Élodie Yung Reprise Elektra and Join Charlie Cox in the MCU?

When asked by Toofab about Cox's return as Daredevil if Yung had any interest in returning as Elektra Natchios, "Oh my gosh! I would love that. It's so funny because my fans are like 'Can you come back?' I'm like, 'You have to Ask Mr. Marvel for that.' Not me because I would gladly replay this part, are you kidding?! She's fierce. She's a sociopath. She's so much fun." Before Yung's portrayal, the first live-action incarnation of Elektra was played by Jennifer Gardner in the 2003 Ben Affleck-starred Daredevil for 20th Century Studios with the actress starring in the 2005 spinoff film. Gardner will reprise the role in Marvel Studios' upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine, 19 years after she last played the role. For more, including who Yung thinks would win in a fight between her Elektra and Gardner's, you can check out the video.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!