Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again, Marvel Television

Daredevil, Kingpin, Matt/Karen Featured in New "Born Again" Images

Check out new preview images for Marvel Television's Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio-starring Daredevil: Born Again, arriving March 4, 2025.

With a little less than two months to go until the March 4th premiere of Marvel Television and Disney+'s Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again, we're getting some new looks at the upcoming MCU series. Previously, we've checked out a teaser that offered a meeting of the minds between Murdock and Fisk – with each acknowledging how the other's power and influence have grown (though Fisk wonders if Murdock's "darker half" would agree). Needless to say, he doesn't. Now, we have three new preview images – one each for Daredevil and Kingpin, with a third focusing on a moment between Matt and Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) on a bench in a hallway outside of a courtroom.

"A few years have passed. In that time, Matt, Foggy, and Karen have found a pretty good rhythm," Cox revealed about where things stand with Matt, Foggy (Elden Henson), and Karen – now running Nelson, Murdock & Page. In fact, Matt's even found a way to strike a balance between practicing the law and kicking ass as a vigilante – until a certain someone re-enters his life. "Matt's made peace with his role both as a lawyer and a vigilante," shared Cox. "Then, of course, shit hits the fan." Now, here's a look back at a teaser that was shared by D'Onofrio back in December 2024:

Daredevil: Born Again – An Overview

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. With Dario Scardapane serving as showrunner, the series stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, and Michael Gandolfini, along with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal.

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd. The Disney+ streaming series is executive-produced by Scardapane, Benson, Moore, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Chris Ord, and Matt Corman.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!