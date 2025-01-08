Daredevil, Reacher, Dexter: Resurrection & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Saturday Night Live, Netflix's WWE Raw, Prime Video's Fallout, ABC's LOST, ABC's High Potential, ABC's The Rookie, John Cena & McDonald's, Prime Video's Reacher, CM Punk, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, NBC's The Hunting Party, Crunchyroll, and more!

Fallout: California Storm, Wildfires Delay Season 2 Production Return

SNL: Gasteyer on President Carter "Laughing" at Dan Aykroyd Impression

LOST: Drew Goddard Takes "Never Say Never" Reboot/Revival Approach

High Potential S01E08: "Obsessed"/S01E09: "The RAMs" Previews Released

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 1 Preview Sees Tim "Welcoming" The Rookies

John Cena and Mcdonald's Form Tag Team Against High Fast Food Prices

Reacher Season 3 Teaser Confirms Official Trailer Drop This Wednesday

SNL 50 Seasons/50 Days: "Totino's" Takes a Twisted Turn in Season 41

Dexter: David Zayas, Jack Alcott, James Remar Join "Resurrection" Cast

Daredevil, Kingpin, Matt/Karen Featured in New "Born Again" Images

WWE Raw: Pat McAfee Offers "Hulk Hogan" Airtime to Address Fans Booing

WWE Raw Dominates Tony Khan and AEW in Debut of Netflix Era

The Hunting Party: NBC Releases New Image Gallery for Upcoming Series

Props to CM Punk for Admitting He Was Wrong About Saudi Arabia

WWE Raw Crowd Gives Hulk Hogan Thumbs Down During Netflix Debut

Crunchyroll Launching New Manga App in 2025 as Part of Subscription

SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night Trailer: Peacock Previews SNL Docuseries

SNL 50: Robert Smigel Honors Passing of Real-Life "X-Presidents"

