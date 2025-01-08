Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Daredevil, Reacher, Dexter: Resurrection & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, Fallout, LOST, The Rookie, Reacher, CM Punk, Dexter: Resurrection, Daredevil: Born Again, and more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Saturday Night Live, Netflix's WWE Raw, Prime Video's Fallout, ABC's LOST, ABC's High Potential, ABC's The Rookie, John Cena & McDonald's, Prime Video's Reacher, CM Punk, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, NBC's The Hunting Party, Crunchyroll, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, January 8, 2024:
Fallout: California Storm, Wildfires Delay Season 2 Production Return
SNL: Gasteyer on President Carter "Laughing" at Dan Aykroyd Impression
LOST: Drew Goddard Takes "Never Say Never" Reboot/Revival Approach
High Potential S01E08: "Obsessed"/S01E09: "The RAMs" Previews Released
The Rookie Season 7 Episode 1 Preview Sees Tim "Welcoming" The Rookies
John Cena and Mcdonald's Form Tag Team Against High Fast Food Prices
Reacher Season 3 Teaser Confirms Official Trailer Drop This Wednesday
SNL 50 Seasons/50 Days: "Totino's" Takes a Twisted Turn in Season 41
Dexter: David Zayas, Jack Alcott, James Remar Join "Resurrection" Cast
Daredevil, Kingpin, Matt/Karen Featured in New "Born Again" Images
WWE Raw: Pat McAfee Offers "Hulk Hogan" Airtime to Address Fans Booing
WWE Raw Dominates Tony Khan and AEW in Debut of Netflix Era
The Hunting Party: NBC Releases New Image Gallery for Upcoming Series
Props to CM Punk for Admitting He Was Wrong About Saudi Arabia
WWE Raw Crowd Gives Hulk Hogan Thumbs Down During Netflix Debut
Crunchyroll Launching New Manga App in 2025 as Part of Subscription
SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night Trailer: Peacock Previews SNL Docuseries
SNL 50: Robert Smigel Honors Passing of Real-Life "X-Presidents"
