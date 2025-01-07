Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Dominates Tony Khan and AEW in Debut of Netflix Era

The WWE Raw on Netflix debut crushes AEW's dreams! 🔥 The Chadster breaks down epic matches, surprise returns, and why Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster is ruining wrestling. 😤

Article Summary WWE Raw's Netflix debut highlights epic matches and star-studded appearances.

The Rock and John Cena steal the show with unforgettable moments and surprises.

Rhea Ripley reclaims her title, proving dominance over the competition.

CM Punk's triumph and celebrity audience underscore WWE's unmatched allure.

The Chadster is absolutely thrilled to bring you this recap of last night's epic WWE Raw! 🎉🥳 Auughh man! So unfair to AEW that WWE Raw knocked it out of the park once again! 🙄

WWE Raw kicked off with an incredible video package showcasing WWE's rich history, followed by Triple H himself welcoming everyone to the Netflix Era. 🤩 The Rock made a surprise appearance, hyping up the crowd and acknowledging the record-breaking arena gate. It's just so obvious that WWE Raw knows how to start a show with a bang, unlike some other companies The Chadster could mention… 😒

The first main event of WWE Raw was a Tribal Combat match between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. 💪 The Tribal Chief proved why he's the best in the business, overcoming interference from the likes of Tama Tonga, Jacob Fatu, and even Kevin Owens. Roman secured the victory with a devastating spear, showing once again why he's the face of WWE, and earning another endorsement of The Rock placing the Ula Fala on his neck after the match. Tony Khan wishes he had a fraction of Roman's star power! 😤

John Cena made an appearance on WWE Raw, the first of his farewell tour, announcing his entry into the Royal Rumble. 🏆 The Chadster got goosebumps listening to Cena's promo – that's how you connect with an audience, Tony Khan! Take notes! 📝

In a thrilling women's title match on WWE Raw, Rhea Ripley reclaimed her championship from Liv Morgan. 👑 Ripley's dominance was on full display, and The Chadster couldn't help but think how outclassed the entire AEW women's division would be against someone like Rhea. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it that AEW even tries to compete. 😤

Jey Uso, who entered with Travis Scott, scored a surprise victory over Drew McIntyre on WWE Raw, proving that anything can happen in WWE. 😮 This is the kind of exciting, unpredictable booking that Tony Khan could never dream of pulling off!

The Immortal Hulk Hogan made an appearance with his manservant Jimmy Hart to promote his Real American Beer, which has formed a partnership with WWE and whose logo was plastered amongst the various sponsors on the ring mat last night. The Chadster thinks the crowd must have been confused because they accidentally booed Hogan heavily. 😤 Don't they realize this man is a WWE Hall of Famer?

The night concluded with an incredible match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins. 🔥 Punk's victory with the GTS was a moment for the ages, and The Chadster couldn't help but feel a twinge of schadenfreude thinking about how Tony Khan must be feeling, watching Punk thrive in WWE. It's like Punk literally stabbed Tony Khan right in the back by leaving AEW, but in the best way possible! 🤣

Speaking of Tony Khan, The Chadster had another nightmare about him last night. 😰 In the dream, The Chadster was enjoying a delicious White Claw while watching WWE Raw in his Mazda Miata, when suddenly Tony Khan appeared in the passenger seat. He started criticizing every aspect of WWE Raw, from the camera angles to the commentary to the shameless promotion of right-wing alcoholic beverages and human rights violating regimes. The Chadster tried to argue back, but Tony just kept getting louder and louder. Eventually, he grabbed The Chadster's White Claw and poured it all over the Miata's dashboard, short-circuiting the radio that was playing Smash Mouth. The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, wondering why Tony Khan is so obsessed with ruining everything The Chadster loves. 😭

For more in-depth coverage, be sure to check out The Chadster's spotlight on Rhea Ripley's championship victory from last night's WWE Raw. The Chadster has also posted an op-ed discussing CM Punk's acceptance of WWE's partnership with Saudi Arabia, as evidenced by him wrestling in a ring adorned with the Riyadh Season logo. It's clear that Punk understands the importance of global outreach, unlike certain billionaire money marks who shall remain nameless. 🙄

One of the most impressive aspects of WWE Raw last night was the star-studded audience, showing just how much celebrities respect the wrestling business by supporting WWE. 🌟 The Chadster was blown away by the loyalty displayed by The Undertaker, Travis Scott, Bill Simmons, Nikki Bella, Seth Green, Macaulay Culkin, Logan Paul, Vanessa Hudgens, and even Stephanie McMahon! 😍 It just goes to show that real stars know where the real wrestling is. The Chadster bets Tony Khan is crying into his Diet Coke right now, wishing he could get even one of these celebrities to show up at an AEW event. 😂

In conclusion, WWE Raw continues to prove why it's the pinnacle of professional wrestling. 🏆 The storytelling, production values, and in-ring action are simply unmatched. The Chadster can only imagine how cheesed off Tony Khan must be, knowing he'll never be able to produce a show of this caliber. It's clear that WWE understands the wrestling business in a way that AEW never will. Auughh man! So unfair to AEW, but they brought it on themselves by trying to compete with the greatness that is WWE! 😤🎭🥊

