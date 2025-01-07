Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

The Last of Us Season 2, WWE Raw, Grimm & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE Raw, The Last of Us, Solo Leveling, Grimm, The Penguin, Shōgun, Sliders/Jerry O'Connell, and much more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Netflix's WWE Raw, Crunchyroll's Ghost of Tsushima, HBO's The Last of Us, MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race, ABC's The Rookie, Crunchyroll's Solo Leveling, Nikki Glaser/Golden Globes, Peacock's Grimm, USA Network's WWE SmackDown, "Always Sunny"/Abbott Elementary, NBC's SNL, HBO's The Penguin, Crunchyroll's Zenshu, FX Networks' Shōgun, Sliders/Jerry O'Connell, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE Raw, The Last of Us, Solo Leveling, Grimm, The Penguin, Shōgun, Sliders/Jerry O'Connell, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, January 7, 2024:

WWE Raw: Travis Scott Sparks Up The Crowd Ahead of Uso/McIntyre Match

Rhea Ripley Wins Championship on WWE Raw Netflix Debut

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends Gets Crunchyroll and Sony Anime Adaptation

The Last of Us Season 2 Announcement Teaser Confirms April Return

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 Ep. 1 Review/Thoughts: A Squirrely Start

The Rookie Offers 7 Key Reasons to Get Excited for Season 7 (VIDEO)

Solo Leveling Season 2 Ep. 1: "You Aren't E-Rank, Are You?" Review

WWE Raw on Netflix Debut Preview: Auughh Man! So Fair!

Nikki Glaser Reveals Golden Globes Jokes That Were Cut & Why (VIDEO)

Move Over, Collision in Korea; 2026 Royal Rumble Set for Saudi Arabia

Grimm: Peacock, Berman, OG Series Creative Team Developing Revival

WWE SmackDown 3 Hours "For Right Now" But Will Shift Back to 2 Hours

Always Sunny: The Gang Looks to Leave Their Mark on Abbott Elementary

SNL 50/50 Spotlights Season 42: Tom Hanks & "Black Jeopardy!"

The Penguin Showrunner LeFranc Addresses Dr. Rush/Scarecrow Theory

WWE Raw: Triple H Offers History Lesson in Netflix Debut Cold Open

Zenshu Review: What Happens When an Animator Ends Up In An Isekai?

Shōgun Season 2 Writers' Room "About Six Weeks" From Ending: Marks

Sliders: Jerry O'Connell Pitches Reboot Starting Point After Season 2

