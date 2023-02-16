Daredevil Stunt Coord. Chris Brewster Won't Be Working on "Born Again" Daredevil Stunt Coord. Chris Brewster has high hopes for Charlie Cox & Vincent D'Onofrio but he won't be a part of Daredevil: Born Again.

Veteran stunt performer Chris Brewster is one of the most reliable and elite in his industry, so much so he's been in high demand across Hollywood, including comic conglomerates in Marvel Studios and Warner Bros for their MCU & DCU film and TV projects. Among his recent examples is 2022's Black Adam for WB, the Disney+ MCU series Ms. Marvel, the 2022 MCU film Doctors Trange in the Multiverse of Madness, Disney+ shows Loki, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. But with Marvel announcing the series Daredevil: Born Again, a reimaging of the superhero for Disney+ with stars of the original Netflix series Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio reprising their respective roles Matt Murdock/Daredevil & Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Brewster wasn't contacted even though he doubled for Cox on the Netflix series. While promoting his involvement in the Paramount+ film Teen Wolf: The Movie, the stunt coordinator spoke with Bleeding Cool about his snub and working with Cox on the Netflix show.

Stunt Coordinator Chris Brewster Reflects on His Time in 'Daredevil'

"It was a hope [laughs] of performing as Daredevil stunt double designing all the action for seasons one, two, and three as well as 'Defenders.' I was confident that they would bring me back for 'Born Again,' but they didn't," Brewster said. "They're going a different route." Naturally, he doesn't harbor any hard feelings. "Charlie is one of the most amazing actors I've ever seen, and they're bringing him and Vincent back. Whatever they do, it's going to be incredible. Charlie is Matt Murdock, and as a fan of his and the shows, I can't wait to see what they do, but unfortunately, I won't be a part of it."

Suppose Cox's appearance on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and D'Onofrio's appearance on Hawkeye is any indication. In that case, we'll probably see a significantly less gritty take on the characters in terms of intensity and gore. However the new series turns out, the original Netflix series is still available on Disney+ in its unaltered format (aside from the credits). Until then, we have a long way until spring 2024, when Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere on Disney+. Teen Wolf: The Movie is available on Paramount+.