Dark Side of the Ring Previews Chris Jericho's Season 3 FMW Narration

With next month bringing the return of the popular professional wrestling docuseries for the remainder of its third season, work on Vice TV, Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring rolls along to the finish line. But that doesn't mean there isn't a little time to offer a look behind the scenes at how an episode comes together. In this case, a look at AEW rockstar & wrestling legend Chris Jericho recording his narration for the episode focusing on the formation of Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling (FMW).

Here's a look at a sample of Jericho's narration work, with a September premiere date for the return of Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 coming soon:

Yesterday's narration session with @IAmJericho went great 🎙 Getting closer to the release of the 2nd half of Season 3 — stay tuned for official dates!#FMW pic.twitter.com/QYqpA3qaIk — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) August 6, 2021

The third season of Dark Side of the Ring ventures even deeper into wrestling's shrouded past, revealing the hidden, heartbreaking, and untold stories of professional wrestling with intimate access to its subjects. "With this epic, fourteen-episode season, we've had the opportunity to push the series to new heights and dig even deeper into a world that has captivated us our entire lives," said Eisener and Husney. "We're excited to unveil a season that encompasses a whole new spectrum of stories, ranging from legendary icons of the past to contemporary snapshots from wrestling's underground, to mind-blowing sagas overseas."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DARK SIDE OF THE RING (Season 3 Trailer) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-M0P82sj8H8)

Wrestling legend and AEW superstar Chris Jericho returns as the series' narrator for a second consecutive season- joined by an enormous cast, including Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, Jon Moxley, Mick Foley, Diamond Dallas Page, Eric Bischoff, Jim Ross, Jim Cornette, David Arquette, Antonio Inoki, Rob Van Dam, Terry Funk, and the former wife of Ultimate Warrior, Shari Tyree. Set to return in September, the second half of Season 3 will include Vince McMahon and "The Steroid Trials" from the 1990s; a look at the formation of FMW, created by Japan's Atsushi Onita and known for its spectacular matches and gratuitous gore but took a dark turn in the hands of Onita's protégé; and Luna Vachon, who faced immense personal loss and battled addiction while making a name for herself in wrestling history.

In addition, the docuseries will examine "The Plane Ride From Hell"– the infamous party onboard a private 757 charter that forced the WWE to reprimand some of its biggest stars; the story of Johnny K9 aka Bruiser Bedlam, and his double life as a wrestler and as the leader of a biker gang implicated in drug trafficking, the bombing of a police station, and gruesome double murder. XPW, which merged Rob Black's passions for porn and wrestling- until a fallout with a young wrestler started a chain of events that led to jealous rage and a terrifying amputation; and the incredible story of Chris Kanyon, who kept his sexuality a closely guarded secret for decades.

