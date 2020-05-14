Dark Side of the Ring Season 2 Finale Examines The Death of Owen Hart

Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring returns next Tuesday for its second-season finale, and it's saving probably one of the most heartbreaking and controversial topics for last. Producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisener's docuseries take a look at the days and hours leading up to the shocking death of Owen Hart. Part of the legendary Hart wrestling family that included Bret "The Hitman" Hart, Owen fell to his death at the then-WWF Over the Edge pay-per-view event. In the guise of the Blue Blazer, Owen was to be lowered down from the rafters of the Kemper Arena in Kansas City, Missouri, for his Intercontinental Championship match against The Godfather. Over the course of the hour, the filmmakers will speak with family and friends about the wrestler's life, as well as the controversy surround the WWF's decision to continue the event after the fatal accident.

Dark Side of the Ring season 2, episode 10 "The Final Days of Owen Hart": On May 23rd, 1999, Owen Hart fell to his death in a stunt that went tragically wrong. Owen's family and colleagues bravely relive his final days.

The second season consists of ten episodes and focused its investigative spotlight on a wide range of subjects, beginning with a two-part look into the life and tragics deaths of Chris Benoit, Nancy Benoit, and their son, Daniel. From there, the series looked into the murder of Dino Bravo, the WWF/WWE's "Brawl for All" tournament that led to career-ending injuries, the controversial career of ECW star New Jack and David Schultz's violent run-in with 20/20 reporter John Stossel. This season also looks at the death of Nancy Argentino, Jimmy Snuka's girlfriend, the story of tag team wrestling legends Hawk and Animal: The Road Warriors, Herb Abrams' attempt to build a wrestling empire, and the story of Owen Hart's death during a WWE pay-per-view. Along with serving as executive producers, Husney also serves as a writer with Eisener directing. Catherine Whyte, Naveen Prasad, and Vanessa Case also serve as executive producers, with Alex McIntosh producing. Tara Nadolny is the supervising executive for Vice TV, with the series produced by Vice Studios