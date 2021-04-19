Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 Preview: Moxley, Gage & A Pizza Cutter

Earlier this month, Vice TV and Dark Side of the Ring creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener unveiled the first official look at the third season ahead of its two-hour May 6th debut focusing on the life and times of Brian Pillman (or more precisely, Brian "F'n" Pillman). Along with Pillman, viewers learned that Nick Gage and "deathmatches," the "Collision In Korea," the Ultimate Warrior, Grizzly Smith, and Dynamite Kid will each be getting their own episode. To help offer their unique insights and perspectives this go-around is Chris Jericho, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, Jon Moxley, Eric Bischoff, Jim Cornette, David Arquette, the former wife of Ultimate Warrior, Shari Tyree, and more. Now, the docuseries is offering a sneak preview of the upcoming episode, "The Ultra-Violence of Nick Gage."

In the following clip, Moxley shares what it was like being in the ring with Gage for the first time as well as the energy that Gage brings to the ring and feeds off of from the crowds:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DARK SIDE OF THE RING: Season 3 Sneak Peek (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4WgvKBpl2OQ)

Now here's a look back at the first official trailer for Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, set to return for its 14-episode third season on Thursday, May 6, at 9 pm ET/PT (with more season topics and guests to be announced later this month):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DARK SIDE OF THE RING (Season 3 Trailer) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-M0P82sj8H8)