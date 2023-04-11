Dark Side of the Ring Season 4 Teaser, Overview; Debuts This May Returning to Vice TV on May 30th, here's a teaser & an official overview for Evan Husney and Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring Season 4.

Just when you thought it was safe to watch average pro-wrestling documentary series, Vice TV released a teaser preview and overview for the fourth season of Evan Husney and Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring. And that's not all, because we also have the answer to the question that fans have been asking for months, with the series set to debut its 10-episode season on Tuesday, May 30th at 10 pm ET.

Based on the official description for the upcoming season, the Chris Jericho-narrated Dark Side of the Ring will "explore stories like the emotional rollercoaster of one of wrestling's most captivating and controversial couples, Chris Candido and Tammy 'Sunny" Sytch,' the car accident that derailed the career of future World Champion Magnum T.A., wrestling's most unhinged monster, Abdullah the Butcher, a focused look on the troubled life of Marty Jannetty, Shawn Michaels' former tag team partner, and much more." Now, here's a look at the teaser that was released earlier today:

"We're incredibly grateful to our viewers for giving this show the life that it has had for the past 4 years. As lifelong fans of professional wrestling, our subjects continue to inspire us. There are so many fascinating and compelling stories left to tell and it's a privilege to share more of them in our fourth season," shared Husney & Eisener in a statement when the news and teaser were first released. "As the WWE sale works towards a close, Vice TV remains the leading chronicler of wrestling in America," said Morgan Hertzan, president of Global TV for Vice Media Group. "I'm cheering from the ropes to announce the return of 'Dark Side of the Ring,' as proven this show and its spinoffs have been incredibly successful for the network and insightful to produce, now someone tag me in!" Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring is produced by Vice Studios in association with Bell Media's Crave. Husney is an executive producer and writer for the series, while Eisener is also an executive producer. Vanessa Case and Guillermo Garcia executive produce for Vice Studios, while Lee Hoffman and Catherine Whyte are executive-producing for Vice TV.