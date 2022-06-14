Dark Side of the Ring: Vice TV EVP/GM Clarifies Season 4- We Think?

So what's the deal with Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's Vice TV pro-wrestling docuseries Dark Side of the Ring? Back in May of this year, the network tweeted its commitment to the show and that "more content" was on the way. And yet, rumors from the series being quietly shelved to Husney & Eisener leaving the series for a deal with the WWE are still bouncing around social media. Thankfully, Morgan Hertzan, Vice TV executive vice president and general manager, was able to offer a bit more clarity during an interview with Variety– at least, we think they did? "We are incredibly excited and supportive of the 'Dark Side of the Ring' series, as well as the 'Dark Side' franchise. And we are working as hard as we can to get as much 'Dark Side' content out to our audience as fast as we can. And we are eagerly excited to announce new seasons." So that's good news, right? Well, kinda. If that last "Dark Side" had "…of the Ring" at the end of it, it wouldn't be a debate. But right now? It's still vibing a little too vague. How about a tweet that reads, " Looking forward Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's 'Dark Side of the Ring' Season 4… COMING SOON!" or something like that?

Here's a look back at Vice TV's tweet from last month reaffirming its commitment to the docuseries:

We've heard some rumors flying around about Season 4 of Dark Side of the Ring. We are as committed as ever to both the series and the broader Dark Side franchise. Evan and Jason are hard at work making more content that we know our fans of the series will love. Stay tuned. — VICE TV (@VICETV) May 2, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Unfortunately, based on what he had to share during the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast, there's a very good chance that wrestling announcer & executive Jim Ross ("The Steroid Trials", "The Plane Ride from Hell", "Becoming Warrior", "Brian Pillman Part One" & "Brian Pillman Part Two") will be sitting this season out.

"It's mixed. I have some problems with some 'Dark Side' editing. I thought I was misrepresented a time or two in the edit. But I mean, I admire those guys' entrepreneurial spirit and I think it's a good purpose, but I think sometimes they bite into the apple of the dirt. They narrowcast a little bit too much for me, but I'm still going to watch their shows," Ross shared during the episode. "I'm not sure I'll be on any more of them simply because I had such unfortunate negative afterthoughts of it, but you know, you never know. Those guys are good guys and they mean well, but I think the edit was a little bit callous and not well thought out quite frankly. So I hope they continue to do those shows, and if they do, I'll continue to watch and we'll see. They should get better at what they do." Here's a look at the complete episode, where Ross also discusses the Jacksonville Jaguars, King of the Ring '98, Butterbean, a physical pro-wrestling Hall of Fame & more: