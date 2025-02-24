Posted in: Amazon Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: dark tower, stephen king

Dark Tower: Stephen King Confirms He's Writing for Mike Flanagan Adapt

Bestselling author Stephen King confirmed he is writing for Mike Flanagan, Trevor Macy, and Intrepid Pictures' "The Dark Tower" adaptation.

When we last checked in with bestselling author Stephen King regarding his thoughts on what Mike Flanagan, Trevor Macy, and Intrepid Pictures are developing in terms of a television series and film adaptation of King's "The Dark Tower" universe, it was the end of January, and the author had some very positive things to say during an episode of The Kingcast – with podcast host Eric Vespe. "I've seen screenplays and pitches. He starts where he should start. The beats are perfect. They're just perfect," King shared, offering just enough to give fans something to smile about. We're guessing the author must've been really impressed with what they're cooking up because King confirmed that he is writing for the project.

During an IGN Fan Fest 2025 roundtable interview for the upcoming film adaptation of the author's The Monkey, King was asked if he would be interested in joining the writing team for Flanagan's adaptation (as he did with Paramount+'s adaptation of The Stand). "All I can say is it's happening. I am writing stuff now, and I think that's all I want to say because the next thing you know, I'll stir up a bunch of stuff I don't necessarily want to stir up yet. I'm in process right now, and to say too much feels like a jinx," King shared, offering some jaw-dropping news that we're sure will have King fans speculating over between now and when specific details start to drop.

The Dark Tower: Mike Flanagan Update, Talks Stephen King

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter as part of a profile/interview back in September 2024, Flanagan offered another update – but not before sharing what it is about King's works that keep him coming back. "I couldn't watch horror movies as a kid. They scared me too much. To try to hang out with my peers, I thought I could read scary books to get braver. Stephen King was one of the first authors that I encountered, and I learned the hard way that it's much scarier on the page. And, yes, the clowns and monsters are terrifying. But it only works because of his incredible humanistic care for the characters. He's always been my hero as a writer," he explained.

That explains one of the reasons why Flanagan is taking his time with his "The Dark Tower" adaptation – and looking to both television and film to tell the tale properly. "That thing's launching an oil tanker. But we're working on," Flanagan shared about bringing King's works to live-action life. "It was stalled first by me moving from Netflix to Amazon and stalled again by the strikes. It's progressing, and we're further along than we've ever been on it. I do see feature components to some of the other stories, but the main storyline is ongoing series."

