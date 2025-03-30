Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: Dark Winds

Dark Winds S03E04: "Chahałheeł" Preview: Chee, Manuelito Compare Notes

Chee and Manuelito compare notes on their cases during this week's episode of AMC's Dark Winds, S03E04: "Chahałheeł (Darkness Falls)."

Welcome back to our weekly look at what's ahead with the third season of AMC's Dark Winds – and that brings us to tonight's chapter, S03E04: "Chahałheeł (Darkness Falls)." While there are a ton of reasons to check out tonight's episode, the fact that we get a #ManChee reunion easily tops the list – as Chee (Kiowa Gordon) and Manuelito (Jessica Matten) compare notes after an apparent link between their respective cases arises. Meanwhile, Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) is tracking down a fugitive suspect, and Special Agent Washington (Jenna Elfman) might end up learning more than she expected after interviewing an eyewitness about a crime.

Dark Winds Season 3 Episode 4: "Chahałheeł (Darkness Falls)" Preview

Dark Winds Season 3 Episode 4: "Chahałheeł (Darkness Falls)" – Chee (Kiowa Gordon) pays Manuelito (Jessica Matten) a visit after discovering a link between their cases; Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) pursues a fugitive suspect; Special Agent Washington (Jenna Elfman) interviews an eyewitness to the crime she's investigating. Teleplay by Thomas Brady and Erica Tremblay.

Set six months after the second season finale, Season 3 sees Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) investigating the disappearance of two boys – with only an abandoned bicycle and a blood-stained patch of ground left in their wake. Meanwhile, Manuelito (Jessica Matten) attempts to settle into her new life 500 miles from home with the Border Patrol but comes across a conspiracy involving human and drug smuggling with far-reaching implications.

As previously announced, joining the this season as guest stars are Jenna Elfman (Dharma & Greg, Fear the Walking Dead) as FBI Special Agent Sylvia Washington, Bruce Greenwood (The Fall of the House of Usher, The Resident) as Tom Spenser, Raoul Max Trujillo (Mayans M.C., Blue Beetle) as Budge, Tonantzin Carmelo (La Brea, The English) as Border Patrol Agent Eleanda Garza, Alex Meraz (The Twilight Saga: New Moon,The Walking Dead) as Border Patrol Agent Ivan Muños, Terry Serpico (Law & Order SVU, Yellowstone) as Border Patrol Senior Chief Ed Henry, Derek Hinkey (American Primeval, Americana) as Shorty Bowlegs, Phil Burke (Hell on Wheels, Rabbit Hole) as Michael Halsey, and Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of Heaven, Hell on Wheels) as Dr Reynolds. In addition, guest star A. Martinez (Longmire, Days of Our Lives) returns as Scarborough Police Department Acting Chief Gordo Sena.

Based on Tony Hillerman's iconic Leaphorn & Chee book series, Graham Roland (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, The Returned, Almost Human, Fringe) created AMC's Dark Winds. John Wirth (Hell of Wheels, Hap and Leonard) serves as showrunner, with Roland, Wirth, McClarnon, Robert Redford, George R.R. Martin, Chris Eyre, Tina Elmo, Jim Chory, Vince Gerardis, and Anne Hillerman serving as executive producers.

