Dave and Busters to Punish Customers by Airing WrestleMania

Restaurants have had it with people abandoning them during the coronavirus pandemic and they're fighting back in the most vicious way possible. WWE announced a partnership Monday with Dave and Busters to air WrestleMania in the restaurant franchise that presents itself as the adult version of Chuck E. Cheese. Now, customers who refused to risk COVID by hanging out in the adult equivalent of the ball pit at the McDonald's Playplace who have finally decided to venture back into the restaurant now that things are calming down will pay for their insolence be\y being subjected to matchups such as The Miz and Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio and his large adult son.

"Dave & Buster's is a staple of fun and entertainment in the United States and that matches the energy of WWE Premium Live Events such as WrestleMania," said Emilio Revelo, WWE Vice President, in a press release. "We are excited about this year-round partnership and meeting new and existing fans at a place they truly enjoy."

"We're excited to help expand WWE's audience and bring WWE Premium Live Events into all Dave & Buster's locations," said Joe Hand, Jr., President, Joe Hand Promotions, also in the press release. "Through this great partnership, families and friends can gather and watch their favorite WWE Superstars in a great atmosphere with delicious food and drink options at any of the more than 140 Dave & Buster's locations."

"With dozens of huge TVs, projectors, and many locations featuring our 40 foot LED Wow Walls for showing premium entertainment, there's no better experience for watch parties than Dave & Buster's! With this partnership, we're incredibly excited to tune those screens to WrestleMania 38, as well as all the other great WWE shows and events," said Kevin Bachus, Sr. Vice President of Entertainment and Games Strategy, Dave & Busters. "We look forward to welcoming WWE fans into their new clubhouse, where they can gather with other likeminded fans, enjoy great food and drinks, and never miss a minute of the action on screen."

That's right, as if forcing customers to watch WrestleMania wasn't punishment enough, Dave and Busters also plans to force them to gather with wrestling fans, sure to turn off anyone just trying to enjoy their dinner. WrestleMania takes place on Saturday, April 2nd and Sunday, April 3rd, so you know what days to avoid Dave and Busters on.

