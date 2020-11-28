Dave Bautista Bashes Donald Trump, Says He Has a Small Penis

Former WWE wrestler and Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista recently won his long-running feud with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump. Bautista's tag team partner, Joe Biden, walked out of the election with the Presidential Championship, though Trump has been complaining about the officiating ever since. As such, Bautista took to Twitter once more to deliver a post-election beatdown on his opponent.

"Wow!! @realDonaldTrump… how humiliating!" Bautista tweeted along with a gif of himself as Drax the Destroyer from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. "It's almost as bad as losing Georgia over and over or having a prostitute tell everyone about your itsy bitsy mushroom. #Loser #TrumpIsALaughingStock"

This isn't the first time Dave Bautista has attacked the penis size of the president, as anyone who has followed his Twitter antics is well aware. However, this particular time seems to stem from a feud between anti-Trump political group Midas Touch and Trump legal advisor Jenna Ellis. When the group accused Ellis of making Trump's "micropenis" trend, Bautista wrote, "We all know about the #TrumpMicroPenis, but WTF is a Jenna Ellis?!!"

When someone suggested it might be a sexually transmitted disease, Bautista wrote, "I think its something like Gingivitis." He also had an idea of how to cure it, saying, "I hate to steal a page from President Micropenis's playbook but maybe bleach or some ultraviolet light would cure a bad case of Jennaellis."

