Dave Bautista Mocks MAGATs for Getting Fleeced by Donald Trump

Retired pro wrestler and Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista has no sympathy for the MAGATs, another term for Trumpbronies, the devout followers of fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump. Bautista took to Twitter to laugh at Trump's followers for giving the former president buttloads of money purportedly meant to fund his legal fight to overturn the results of a free and fair election, but which turns out to have been mostly kept by Trump for other uses.

Bautista shared multiple posts claiming that Trump took in more than $175 million for his campaign to fight election results he falsely claimed were fraudulent but ended up spending just $10 million on the cause.

"Congrats, MAGA nerds, you got fleeced," tweeted Bautista's Hollywood friend, comedian Steve Agee.

Bautista quoted the tweet and responded, "Suckerrrrrs!! Hateful and stupid!"

Dave Bautista's disdain for MAGATs stems from his long-running feud with the former president. During the campaign, Bautista dedicated every waking moment to tweeting about Trump and his supporters, and some political analysts believe Bautista's tweets may have been the tipping point that helped his ally, President Joe Biden, defeat Trump in the election.

"Dave Bautista's constant tweets may have been the tipping point that helped his ally, President Joe Biden, defeat Trump in the election," said Professor Thaddeus T. Puffinbottoms, lead electionologist at the prestigious University of Phoenix.

But despite being basically single-handedly responsible for saving American democracy, Dave Bautista remains humble. Just look at his response to a statement by new Secretary of Transportation, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who wrote on Twitter after he was confirmed by the Senate on Tuesday, "I'm honored and humbled by today's vote in the Senate—and ready to get to work @USDOT."

But Bautista, armed with the grace of a man half his size and bulging musculature, replied, "We're honored and humbled to have you."

If Bautista would only show that same class when it comes to taking a stand for pop culture blog writers who have been locked in the basement and forced to churn out a nonstop barrage of clickbait articles based on Dave Bautista's tweets, he would be pretty much the perfect human being. Unfortunately, Bautista remains silent on our plight. [Editor's Note: I'm starting to get worried that you don't understand what a door is, Jude. You just need to walk through it. I don't understand why you insist on not walking through the door and then blaming me.]