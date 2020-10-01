Dave Bautista Shoots on WWE Refusing to Let RZA Sing Entrance Theme

2014 was a bad year for Dave Bautista. For one thing, it would be another two years before his arch-nemesis and fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer Donald Trump became president. What did Bautista even tweet about then? For that matter, what did Bleeding Cool even write about back then? But also it was the year he made an ill-advised return to WWE and found himself booked in the middle of WWE's war against its own fans over Daniel Bryan. Fans wanted Bryan to get a push, but WWE wanted to do pretty much anything other than what its fans wanted. After all, who's supposed to be in charge here?

So Bautista, who was months away from becoming a breakout movie star with the release of Guardians of the Galaxy, returned at the Royal Rumble and won instead of Bryan. As a result, though Bautista's return would have been cheered under any other circumstance, fans turned on Big Dave, directing their frustration with WWE at The Animal and bestowing upon him the nickname "Boo-tista." Bautista knew better and wanted WWE to turn him heel, but again, there's that "not doing what the fans want" rule, so instead, they pressed forward, booking him like a babyface while fans relentlessly booed him. They would later use this same exact method to inadvertently cause fans to hate Roman Reigns for five years.

Well, it turns out that wasn't the only thing WWE did to ruin Bautista's 2014 return. Apparently, they also prevented him from getting his friend RZA, of Wu-Tang Clan fame, to add lyrics to his theme song. Bautista tweeted, "Here's some cool background shit for ya! My homie @RZA from @WuTangClan was going to add some lyrics to my music to give it an updated feel when I went back in 2014… FOR FREE!!!! And the @WWE said NO. Just another one of my frustrations of the 2014 shit show if a return."

Bautista's 2014 run lasted only a few months, and then he returned once more for a single match with Triple H and a retirement. If WWE weren't so bone-headed, might we have gotten a longer and better Bautista run? We may never know. But at least we, as well as Dave Bautista, know who to blame.