Dave Bautista Targeted on Social Media for Donald Trump Criticism

WWE Star Dave Bautista has been involved in an epic, months-long feud with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump. While the two have yet to meet face-to-face in the ring, it looks like the President has found a way to strike back at all the shoot promos Bautista has been cutting on him on Twitter. Like his friend and former DX and New Age Outlaws member James Gunn, Bautista has been targeted for reports on social media by legions of Trump marks, with Instagram even threatening to shut down his account.

"Hey guys! Just a heads up to but my social media seems to be under attack. Someone is trying to shut me down. I've gotten complaints on @Twitter and now @Instagram has threatened to delete my account tomorrow," Bautista tweeted. "So if I vanish from Socisl Media just PLEASE #VOTE !! #DreamChaser ✌🏽"

The news comes just one day after Bautista found an ally in fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer Kevin Nash, who joined Bautista in cutting a promo on the president on Twitter. Nash has not reported any attacks on his social media yet. Despite the threats, The Animal hasn't let up in his verbal attacks on the president. Bautista retweeted a video of Trump seemingly unable to pronounce the word "fatalities," commenting, "UhOh! Trump has a new word he can't read pronounce & say correctly https://youtu.be/j85D4L4IL04 via @YouTubei I watched this and went through at least 7 emotions. This is the fucking President of the United States 🤦🏻"

So it looks like if Dave Bautista only has one day left on social media, like a true professional, he's going to use that time to continue promoting his feud and eventual blowoff match with President Trump.