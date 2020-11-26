Dave Bautista Thinks COVID Deniers Need a Slap in the Face

If you're the type of freedom-loving Trumpbrony that refuses to wear a mask while out in public, Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista may be coming for you! The multi-time WWE Champion took to Twitter to share his thoughts on a video of a Utah family confronting an In-N-Out Burger employee over the restaurant's mask policy. The man and his two wives in the video want to enter the store "animal style," but the employee points out the danger they could put others in by not practicing coronavirus safety protocols.

"As far as I'm concerned, scumbags like this are spitting on the graves of every American who has died from COVID," tweeted Bautista. "That piece of shit needs that smirk smacked right off his fucking face. Such a simple thing to be a decent caring human being. That's fucking ridiculous."

