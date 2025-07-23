Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: booster gold

David Jenkins Confirms Writing Booster Gold Pilot: "Lovable Goofball"

Our Flag Means Death creator David Jenkins took to social media to confirm that he's writing the pilot for DC Studios' Booster Gold.

Earlier today, reports hit that Our Flag Means Death creator David Jenkins was attached to write the pilot for DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran's live-action series take on legendary comic book writer and artist Dan Jurgens's Mike Carter, aka Booster Gold. In addition, it was reported that plans were to have Jenkins serve as showrunner if the pilot is given a series order. Well, Jenkins has taken to social media to confirm the news, noting that he was "honored to work for James Gunn and very happy to inherit this project from Danny McBride, two of my creative heroes."

"It's true y'all! I'm writing a pilot about this lovable goofball for @hbomax !!" Jenkins wrote to kick off the caption to his Instagram post. "Honored to work for James Gunn and very happy to inherit this project from Danny McBride, two of my creative heroes. Special mention to @deadline for using a photo from 20 years ago. Added one to show what I look like now 😘😂🥰🏴‍☠️🦄🎇😘 Superman's kind again and fun and he has a doggie! Let's gooooooooo!"

While checking in with Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast back in December 2024, Gunn touched on the status of the live-action series. After noting what a big fan he was of the original comics run, Horowitz asked for an update and about the rumors that Kumail Nanjiani had been cast in the role. "I mean, we're not quite there yet in terms of 'Booster Gold,'" Gunn explained, noting that scripts "aren't quite where I want them to be." From there, Gunn reiterated DC Studios' philosophy that filming on a project won't move ahead until there are scripts locked in. In addition, he pushed back on anyone who thinks he's micro-managing every project, but he does need to "feel it in his heart" that a project is ready to move forward.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year, Safran shared that it came down to waiting for a showrunner: "We love Booster Gold. There was a particular showrunner/creator we were waiting on who expressed interest. We waited a really long time; ultimately, he fell out of love. We pivoted. It's still one that's important to us. It's moving forward with somebody else."

