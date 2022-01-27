How David Tennant Returning As Doctor Who Was Set Up By Steven Moffat

David Tennant? Okay, the rumour, I repeat, started on Facebook by someone claiming what they had heard from the BBC. And then made it onto the front page of The Sun newspaper. And also, for some reason, the Plymouth Herald. That, as well as Russell T Davies returning to Doctor Who for the character's 60th anniversary, David Tennant would return to Doctor Who as The Fourteenth Doctor. A separate incarnation from the Tenth Doctor he previously played. Oh that and also Catherine Tate would be joining him.

While it is very likely that David Tennant will reprise the role at some point during 2023, for the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who and the 100th anniversary of the BBC, becoming the Fourteenth Doctor rather than reprising his role as the Tenth along with Matt Smith, Jodie Whittaker and Peter Capaldi, seems like some wishful thinking. An anniversary episode, sure, but a whole season let alone multiple seasons, seems fanciful. But not fanciful enough to stop plenty of people from reporting it as gospel.

But… what if? Just for a second, what if this whipped up nonsense were true? How would it fit? Well, in the fiftieth-anniversary episode of Doctor Who, The Day Of The Doctor written by Steven Moffat, we saw The Eleventh Doctor played by Matt Smith meet The Curator, played by Tom Baker. A potential future incarnation of the Doctor, possibly his final life, played by the actor who played The Fourth Doctor in the seventies and eighties. And featuring the following exchange.

Eleventh Doctor: [to himself] I could be a curator. I'd be great at curating, I'd be "The Great Curator" ha-ha. I could retire and do that. I could retire and be the curator of this place. The Curator: [behind him] You know I really think you might. [the Doctor turns and studies the Curator curiously] Eleventh Doctor: I never forget a face. The Curator: I know you don't. And in years to come you might find yourself revisiting a few… but just the old favorites, eh?

In years to come, the Doctor may find himself revisiting a few old favourite faces. By regenerating into older versions of them. So obviously this is all nonsense, but if they were to do it, well, the moment has been prepared for…