Day of the Dead Editor Trevor Mirosh Talks Horror Inspirations & More

Editor Trevor Mirosh is an avid fan of the horror genre, particularly the Monster in the Box he grew up watching the likes of George A. Romero and his Dead films and Steven Spielberg with Jaws (1975) and Jurassic Park (1993). While promoting his upcoming films, including the action-oriented Vendetta and the psychological thriller The Ravine, Mirosh spoke with Bleeding Cool about how his work on TV differs from his work in film, getting to work on the SYFY series adaptation of Romero's Day of the Dead from Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, and figures in horror that also inspired his work.

Bleeding Cool: With the bulk of your work more on film and your current work on SYFY's "Day of the Dead," how do you compare the work between film and TV?

Trevor Mirosh: My first TV show was [SYFY's] "Painkiller Jane." It was an action sort of series a few years ago and then "Day of the Dead" is based off the George Romero film. I guess the biggest difference is with features, you have a little bit more time and creative freedom to work with the film and with the director. On TV, the schedules are often very quick and you're not really working with the director, but the showrunner. There are more collaborative steps to go through on television, but I like that. I like collaborating with everybody. It's just a quicker pace is the biggest difference between TV and feature films.

BC: What are some of the other figures that inspired your work on "Day of the Dead"?

TM: Other than being a thriller and action film editor, I love "monster-in-the-house" movies. I'm a big fan of Jordan Peele's movies like "Us." I'm also a big fan of Guillermo del Toro, just the universe that he creates. So of course when "Day of the Dead" came up as an opportunity to work on, it was just it was so great because I just love the gore, and the genre stuff, and it was such a pleasure to work on anything "monster-in-the-house". I mean it. All sorts of stuff. It stems back to growing up on Spielberg from "Jaws" and "Jurassic Park." So it all kind of circles back to him in an interesting way.