Jurassic Park Dennis Nedry Meets His End with New Iron Studios Statue

We are almost in June 2022, and that means Jurassic World: Dominion is right around the corner. Iron Studios is celebrating the beloved franchise with a new set of statues. We recently saw Velociraptor Blue & Beta Deluxe pieces as well as the Dilophosaurus. While that Dilophosaurus was from Dominion, it looks like we are going back in time with their newest statue. Dennis Nedry is about to meet his end, and Iron Studios is capturing it all with the Nedry meets the Dilophosaurus Deluxe 1/10 Art Scale statue. Coming in at 16.1 inches and 8.2 inches tall, Dennis comes face to face with this deadly spitting dino in the rain. The Jurassic Park scene is perfectly captured here from the Barbasol can, East Dock sign, muddy terrain, and the Dilophosaurus with frill expanded. This gorgeous Jurassic Park statue comes in at $449.99, is set for a Q1 2023, and pre-orders are live here.

"Heading for the East Dock in Isla Nublar, driving a Jurassic Park Jeep Wrangler under a strong storm, the infamous computer programmer crashes with a sign indicating his destination. Going in a new direction, he loses control of his vehicle and bogs down near his objective. Using the car's tow cable to release it, he slips in the mud losing his glasses, and, while tying up the cable in a tree, he meets a young Dilophosaurus. Trying to get back to his vehicle, he falls once more and then realizes that the animal, although small, is not as harmless as he thought."

"Another memorable scene from Jurassic Park is replicated by Iron Studios on the statue \"Dennis Nedry meets the Dilophosaurus Deluxe – Jurassic Park – Art Scale 1/10\", with the corrupt and reckless programmer Dennis Nedry fallen facing the Dilophosaurus, while the small carnivorous predator opens his fan-shaped membranes on the back of his head to spray its tar poison, first hitting Nedry's shirt."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 8.2 in (H) x 16.1 in (W) x 9.4 in (D)

Product Weight: 5.5 lbs

MSRP: USD 449,99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: First quarter of 2023