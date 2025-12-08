Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

DC Studios/DC Comics, Doctor Who, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Netflix/WBD, Pop-Tarts Bowl, It: Welcome to Derry, DC Studios/DC Comics, SNL, The Boys, Doctor Who, and more!

Article Summary Dive into fresh Doctor Who insights, including the Ninth Doctor’s encounter with the Sea Devils.

Explore DC Studios and DC Comics updates, highlighting Scott Snyder’s praise and James Gunn’s comments.

Get the latest on Netflix/WBD talks, SNL’s wild return, The Boys season 5 details, and more TV news.

Catch previews and reviews for It: Welcome to Derry, Starfleet Academy, AEW Collision, the Pop-Tarts Bowl, and more in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch.

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, December 8th, 2025:

Netflix/Warner Bros. Discovery: Trump Talks Deal, Ted Sarandos Meeting

Alien: Earth Showrunner Noah Hawley on "Predator" Crossover Hopes

AEW Collision Review: Takeshita Beats Moxley as Power Struggle Brews

2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl: Georgia Tech Takes on BYU (Sorry, Notre Dame)

First-Ever Xbox Bowl Will be Held At The Ford Center

It: Welcome to Derry Season Finale Trailer; EPs on [SPOILER] Sacrifice

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Sneak Peek: U.S.S. Athena Under Attack

DC Studios Has a Fan in Scott Snyder; "Comics Are Killing It": Gunn

SNL 51 Makes Fun, Twisted Return: Drunk Raccoon, Cousin Planet & More

The Boys Season 5 Thoughts: Soldier Boy, Starlight, Homelander & More

The Road S01E08 Preview: Next Stop, "Minglewood Hall, Memphis, TN"!

It: Welcome to Derry: Our Updated S01E07: "The Black Spot" Preview

Tracker Season 3: Check Out Our Updated S03E08: "Eurydice" Preview

Crunchyroll Celebrates CCXP Brazil 2025 with Big Announcements, Events

Doctor Who: The Ninth Doctor Met the Sea Devils in Old-School Story

Percy Jackson Cast Discuss Showrunners, Grover's Journey, and More

