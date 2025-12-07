Posted in: Anime, Conventions, Crunchyroll, Events, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: ccxp, Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll Celebrates CCXP Brazil 2025 with Big Announcements, Events

Crunchyroll went to CCXP Brazil to make major announcements of new and upcoming anime series, as well as host interactive events at the con.

Crunchyroll returned to CCXP Brazil with its most community-driven Showcase yet, honoring the country's deep love of anime with exclusive trailers, heartfelt cast messages, and historic moments that placed Brazilian fans and voice actors at the center of the celebration. The Thunder Stage came alive with surprise guests, world-first reveals, musical performances, and an emotional tribute to the stories and characters that continue to inspire viewers across Brazil.

CRUNCHYROLL/CCXP 2025: NEW SERIES PREVIEWS & FIRST LOOKS

The Showcase also offered fans a quick taste of additional anime joining the platform next year, including:

Tamon's B-Side, a romantic comedy about a housekeeper who discovers the surprising real personality behind her idol.

Bungo Stray Dogs WAN! 2, bringing a minimalist and comedic tone back to Yokohama.

Jack-of-All-Trades, Party of None – A comedic action fantasy about an adventurer who is good at everything and a master of nothing, arriving this January.

Kujima: Why Sing, When You Can Warble?, a slice-of-life comedy about unexpected roommates.

The Drops of God, the award-winning wine drama arriving on Crunchyroll in 2026.

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 4, which premiered a new trailer and visual ahead of its April return.

Crunchyroll Events at CCXP 2025

The streamer also packed Thunder Stage Showcase with events that honored Brazil's passionate anime community with global reveals, live dubbing and cultural celebrations:

NEW SPECIAL ROUGH-CUT IMAGES FOR JUJUTSU KAISEN SEASON 3

Fans were treated to an exclusive early-production look at JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 3 from animation studio MAPPA, including new character art of Yuji, Yuta, Megumi, and Choso. The moment brought the crowd to its feet with the reveal of Noaya Zenin in anime form. The latest trailer was shown to attendees, offering a glimpse of the high-stakes battles ahead when the new season begins in January 2026 on Crunchyroll.

DR. STONE SHINES A SPOTLIGHT ON BRAZIL

One of the most electrifying moments of the Showcase celebrated Brazil's major role in the newest chapter of Dr. STONE. Fans learned how the series' mysterious global petrification event traces back to the country itself!

A special video message from the show's Japanese director and producer explored why Brazil became central to the science adventure. Felipe Grinnan, the Brazilian voice of Senku, joined the stage for a live Q&A and delighted the crowd with an exclusive live dubbing performance created just for CCXP.

Dr. STONE returns for the final part of Season 4 in 2026.

AN EMOTIONAL GOODBYE TO MY HERO ACADEMIA

As My Hero Academia approaches its final episode, Crunchyroll honored a decade of heroes with a heartfelt tribute. The CCXP audience received exclusive video messages from the Japanese cast and director, thanking Brazilian fans for their passion and support throughout the series.

Lipe Volpato, the Brazilian voice of Deku, and Nestor Chiesse, the voice of All Might, joined on stage for a moving conversation about what it has meant to portray these iconic characters for so many years. Fans reflected on ten years of courage, friendship, and PLUS ULTRA spirit as the series prepares for its emotional finale next week on Crunchyroll.

THE LARGEST GATHERING OF BRAZILIAN VOICE ACTORS EVER HOSTED ON A CRUNCHYROLL STAGE

To celebrate the strength of Brazil's dubbing tradition, Crunchyroll brought together the largest group of Brazilian anime voice actors ever assembled on stage. The Thunder Stage erupted as beloved voices from across generations joined the Showcase, sharing stories about their earliest roles and the unique art of Brazil-Portuguese dubbing.

A nostalgic photo montage highlighted the cast's childhood beginnings, inspiring cheers from fans who grew up with these very voices. The moment underscored the importance of local-language dubs and the nearly 400 hours dubbed in Portuguese each year on Crunchyroll.

A SHOWCASE FILLED WITH MUSIC, ENERGY AND CULTURE

In the spirit of CCXP, the Showcase blended anime with live performance and cultural celebration. Wadan Taiko delivered two high-energy drumming sets that brought the Thunder Stage roaring to life, while fans participated in giveaways, glow stick moments, and a final group photo with voice actors and the host that captured the atmosphere of the day.

ON-SITE ACTIVATIONS AT THE CRUNCHYROLL BOOTH

Beyond the main Showcase, fans visiting the Crunchyroll booth enjoyed:

A dubbing studio experience where visitors could record a scene from their favorite anime and take the clip home.

Exclusive photo ops and themed displays.

Daily giveaways and interactive moments tied to CCXP programming.

Featured merchandise and activities celebrating the upcoming 2026 slate.

