Posted in: Microsoft, NCAA, Sports, TV | Tagged: ESPN Events, football, The Star, xbox, Xbox Bowl

First-Ever Xbox Bowl Will be Held At The Ford Center

The first-ever Xbox Bowl is coming to ESPN, as Missouri State willface Arkansas State at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas

Article Summary The Xbox Bowl debuts at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas, airing December 18 on ESPN 2.

Missouri State faces Arkansas State, both led by record-breaking quarterbacks in an exciting clash.

Xbox brings fan-focused activations and unique experiences as the first-time bowl title sponsor.

The Xbox Bowl replaces the Bahamas Bowl, expanding ESPN Events’ impressive postseason lineup.

ESPN Events and The Star have teamed with Xbox to present the first-ever Xbox Bowl, set to take place next week at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. The event will feature Missouri State taking on Arkansas State in an epic matchup, airing live on Thursday, December 18, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN 2. More details about the inagural event can be found below for those who want to go experience it in person.

Xbox Bowl 2025

Xbox enters the college football scene as the new title sponsor, bringing its signature energy and fan-focused innovation into the bowl experience. Fans can expect fun, Xbox-themed moments and in-venue activations designed specifically for the bowl. Arkansas State is appearing in its third straight bowl game and are bowl eligible for the 13th time as an FBS member. The Red Wolves are led by Junior QB Jaylen Raynor who has 49 career touchdown passes, the fourth most in program history. With 32 completions in his final regular-season game, Raynor has 316 this season, establishing the single-season program record for passing completions, passing Justice Hansen's record of 305 in 2017.

In their inaugural season in Conference USA and the FBS ranks, the Bears are 7-5 overall and finished 5-3 in the CUSA standings, tying for fourth place in the 12-team league. Missouri State tallied five straight conference wins from the start of October through the first half of November. Highlights of the Bears season included knocking off the reigning Sun Belt champion Marshall. At the helm for the Bears is Senior QB and local Rockwall, Texas, high school legend, Jacob Clark. Clark has amassed over 7,500 passing yards and 60 touchdowns in his career and will look to help Missouri State secure the first bowl victory in program history.

The Xbox Bowl, which replaces the Bahamas Bowl in Nassau, Bahamas, joins the portfolio of 17 postseason college football games owned and operated by ESPN Events, many of which have become launchpads for future NFL talent and unforgettable fan experiences.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!