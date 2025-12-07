Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

The Boys, Netflix/DC Studios, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, Percy Jackson, Doctor Who, The Boys, Paradise, The Vampire Lestat, Netflix & DC Studios, and more!

Article Summary The Boys Season 5 teaser drops; final season launches April 8th with fan-favorite characters back.

Netflix and DC Studios eye the same creative vision, signaling big moves for superhero TV fans.

SNL, Doctor Who, and Percy Jackson make headlines with fresh updates, teasers, and bold twists.

From Paradise to The Vampire Lestat, discover premieres, previews, and must-see TV highlights in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, December 7th, 2025:

SNL 51 Cold Open: Pete Hegseth Gets Defensive; Trump Dreams of Mamdani

Percy Jackson: Siege of Monsters Will Launch a Fortnite Island

Doctor Who: BBC Left "With Jaws Agape" Over What RTD Has Planned

Svengoolie Pries Open "The Mummy's Tomb" Tonight! Here's Our Preview

The Boys Season 5 Teaser Released; Final Season Kicks Off April 8th

The Testaments Set for April 2026: "Handmaid's Tale" Spinoff Previewed

Paradise Season 2 Set for Feb 2026 Premiere; Teaser, Poster Released

School Spirits Returns Jan. 28th; Season 3 Teaser, Images Released

The Vampire Lestat Marketing "Leaning Into" Lestat's Rock Star Persona

AEW Collision Preview: Continental Classic Heats Up at GalaxyCon

WWE SmackDown Review: WWE Stays on Target in Excellent Episode

The Rookie Cast Makes Sure We Don't Forget… What's That Date Again?

The Boys Showrunner, Cast Check In From CCXP Brazil 2025 (VIDEO)

Netflix, Warner Bros Discovery Seem to Have Same Vision for DC Studios

Denis Kitchen Comics Documentary Adds Executive Producer Karen Kraft

Percy Jackson Cast Discusses Season 2 Themes, Deimer's Tyson & More

SNL Pregame: Melissa McCarthy's Hosting History, "Cut for Time" & More

Doctor Who: How Netflix/Warner Bros Discovery Deal Could Impact Show

