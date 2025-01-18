Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, elseworlds

DC Studios Elseworlds Will Have Its Own Opening Animation: James Gunn

James Gunn explained why The Penguin and Harley Quinn don't have the DC Studios animation, adding that an "Elseworlds" one was in the works.

It was last summer when we were first introduced to the official animated "logo" for James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios (more on that in a minute), a nod to DC's past with a modern take – as you can see for yourselves below. Now, we're getting clarification from Gunn on why the animation appears on certain projects and not on others – in this case, why it wasn't included with HBO's The Penguin and Max's Harley Quinn. "All DC television & film projects are now under DC Studios. Because 'Harley Quinn' was developed long before us we didn't think it was fair to put the DC Studio fanfare on there. On 'Penguin,' which we had a small hand in developing, we have a different DC Studios anim at the end," Gunn explained. That was when Gunn added that there should be another animated opening on the way: "We're currently working on the DC Studios Elseworlds opening."

Here's a look at Gunn's response from earlier today:

Jim Lee Offers Thoughts on DC Studios' Official Animation

"My peak years as a fan and reader of comics was the mid 1980s and DC was going through a powerful transformation—a renaissance powered by such visionary, legendary works such as the Watchmen, Dark Knight Returns, and even The Shadow by Howard Chaykin was a stand out. It was a period of time that would forever change the industry as we all looked at the medium and its potential in new and innovative ways," wrote Lee, kicking off a heartfelt caption explaining the meaning and importance of the new logo and studio animation back in July 2024.

Lee continued, "In the minds of many fans (myself included) this logo designed by the preminent designer Milton Glaser (who also designed among his many incredible works of art the iconic "I❤️NY") is THE mark that defined the DC brand.

It's exciting to see Peter Safran and @jamesgunn bring it back and see the classic DC logo on all DC comics going forward, starting this October and on other merch and toys in early 2025! The beautiful motion logo with the iconic, classic take on Superman breaking forth from the chains that bind him is a powerful reminder of DC Comics' role in the history of comic books and the impact of our iconic stories on modern, global pop culture.

Kudos to @garyintheworld and @masseyrafani at DCS/WBD and Peter Girardi aka @badd_arrow and the @warnerbrosanimation team for bringing this logo back to prominence. Like all things, there was a tremendous amount of work to bring this to life and not insignificant tweaks to make this wondrous version work for our current, modern purposes. To October and the future!!! 💙💙💙"

And if that artwork looks familiar and you're a follower of Gunn's on social media, then you know that he included that image from the back cover of Superman #1 (1939) in a gallery of images showing us what inspired his feature film:

Here's a look at the video from SDCC 2024 that Gunn shared on social media on Saturday introducing the studio logo:

And here's a look back to Gunn posting an official look at the DC Studios logo (yeah, it does look pretty sweet on a t-shirt):

