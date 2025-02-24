Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, james gunn

DC Studios Update: Lanterns, Peacemaker, Green Lantern/Starfire & More

DC Studios dropped updates on Lanterns, Peacemaker, Waller, Booster Gold, Paradise Lost, the animated Blue Beetle series, and more.

There were rumblings that co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran had hosted a big press day lockdown heading into the weekend, offering updates on a number of the film and television projects either in development or in production. In terms of television, we got updates on Lanterns, Peacemaker Season 2, Waller, Booster Gold, Paradise Lost, the animated Blue Beetle series – and what appears to be two new animated series, My Adventures with Green Lantern and Starfire. Here's a look at the updates that went live earlier today:

"Lanterns": As we've seen on social media, Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country, Ozark), Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, The Leftovers), and Tom King's (Mister Miracle, Supergirl) Aaron Pierre (John Stewart) and Kyle Chandler (Hal Jordan)-starring Green Lanterns series Lanterns began filming in Los Angeles last week.

"Peacemaker" Season 2: According to THR's report, the second season of "The Peacemaker" will hit Max this August.

New DCU Animated Series: When noting that DC Studios has greenlit five theatrical films, made three live-action series, and produced five animated series, My Adventures with Green Lantern and Starfire were listed as animated series titles in THR's report.

"Waller": "We've taken a couple of cracks at it but still haven't been able land. 'Waller' has been a bumpy road": Safran

"Booster Gold": Safran shared that it came down to waiting for a showrunner: "We love Booster Gold. There was a particular showrunner/creator we were waiting on who expressed interest. We waited a really long time, ultimately he fell out of love. We pivoted. It's still one that's important to us. It's moving forward with somebody else."

"Paradise Lost": The Wonder Woman prequel series is still in the works, though no writer had been named yet.

"Blue Beetle" Animated Series: Safran shared that Angel Manuel Soto and Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (2023 film's director and screenwriter) are "getting to a place and they're going to present for a greenlight really soon. It follows on the events of that movie."

