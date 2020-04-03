"DC's Legends of Tomorrow" Preview: Fixing History Isn't Always Pretty

The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow is taking a little time off right now – giving everyone at home and on the Waverider a chance to process Brandon Routh's Ray and Courtney Ford's Nora leaving at the end of "Romeo v Juliet: Dawn of Justness." But when it returns on Tuesday, April 21, our Legends won't be wasting any time dialing everything up to a Spinal Tap-lovin' "11".

Sara (Caity Lotz), Constantine (Matt Ryan), and Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) find themselves crossing over with a righteously popular CW series known for its "Baby" – or are they? More on that below – but what about the rest of the team? Zari's (Tala Ashe) goes looking for anwers when she starts feeling not quite like herself, while Rory (Dominic Purcell) gets helps fromAva (Jes Macallan) with a matter hitting a little too close to home for his liking.

"DC's Legends of Tomorrow" season 5, episode 9 "Zari, Not Zari": MEMORIES – Sara (Caity Lotz), Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) find themselves in British Columbia searching for another piece of the Loom, but they run into a problem they couldn't have foreseen. Zari (Tala Ashe) has been having trouble feeling like herself, so she goes on meditative journey at the suggestion of Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian). Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan) volunteers to try and help Rory (Dominic Purcell) with a personal problem. Nick Zano and Olivia Swann also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Morgan Faust & Tyron Carter.

Legends co-showrunner Phil Klemmer confirmed during an earlier interview that it is Baby you're looking at in the images above – and it's not. First, the car itself isn't the one from the series – instead, a replica built by a Supernatural fan: "You gotta love super-fans. Can't wait until the first builds their own Waverider."

As for the scene itself? Sorry – in this Legends world, Supernatural is as much a television show as it is in ours:

"From the beginning, we knew that we wanted to set an episode in modern-day Vancouver, because directly following the crossover that was all we could afford… I'm kidding, sorta, not really. Anyway, we wanted to do a spooky, Predator-style skulk-around-the-woods episode and at the 11th hour decided to have the Legends intersect with the crew of Supernatural. This was the inspired choice of our producing director Kevin Mock, I believe. In our world Supernatural is a TV show, not a real thing. Sorry, Supernatural fans."

Klemmer revealed that Baby isn't the only respectful nod to the long-running series (though he joked, "Sam and Dean did not make the final cut, unfortunately. Or rather they were busy working on their own show"): fans should also keep their ears open for an audible easter egg:

"The [Supernatural] producers were incredibly gracious and enthusiastic about this tip of the hat, however. They even let us borrow some of their musical score — listen closely!"