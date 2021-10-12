DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 EP Talks "Evil Waverider" & More

When the seventh season of DC's Legends of Tomorrow kicks off this Wednesday, our Legends find themselves stranded in 1925 Odessa, Texas, minus one Waverider. That's what happens when an "Evil Waverider" shows up and blows it out of th sky (more on that in a minute). So while Astra (Olivia Swann) looks to fix the situation somehow, Sara (Caity Lotz) and Ava (Jes Macallan) do the next best thing… go on a cross-country crime spree?! Yup, and that's exactly how fans would want from the season-opener "The Bullet Blondes." But going back to that "Evil Waverider" business, so what's the deal? Is it the season's big bad? Not quite, according to EP Phil Klemmer during an interview with TVLine. As Klemmer sees it, the mystery surrounding the "Evil Waverider" leads to what our Legends' biggest obstacle they'll face this season; a "middle-age" crisis that finds them questioning whether or not it's time for them to move on from daily universe-saving.

"It forces the Legends to really consider [if] they are better off hanging up their spurs — I guess I'll say that about the evil Waverider. When somebody blows up your ship, your first impulse is, "Those are a bunch of a-holes who are evil." But as the season goes on and we begin to understand who is on the ship [and] what their rationale was, that's the real soul searching for our Legends, because it's a story of like obsolescence and [asking], 'Are there other people who can do what we do better?'," Klemmer explained. "Again, that's a story [about] when you're starting to age and you're wondering, 'Oh, God, is there another generation behind [us] who we should just turn it over to?' That's a scary thing, but it can also be an occasion for growth. We didn't want it just to be about, 'Let's get those a-holes who blew up our ship and blow up their ship, and we'll go back to normal.' We want our Legends to actually grow over the course of the season. So the bad guy is really meant to be less of a villain and more of like a foil who forces that introspection and growth."

Here's a look back at the preview images & overview for "The Bullet Blondes" (directed by Kevin Mock and written by James Eagan & Ray Utarnachitt):

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 1 "The Bullet Blondes": COMFORT ZONE – After defeating the aliens and saving Earth, the Legends find themselves stranded in 1925 Odessa, Texas with a destroyed Waverider. Wanting to help fix things, Astra (Olivia Swann) tries using her powers, which creates unwanted attention from the town and that of the new Director of the Bureau of Investigation, J. Edgar Hoover, and a surprise no one expected. Realizing they need to escape, Sara (Caity Lotz) and Ava (Jes Macallan) create a distraction by going on a crime spree with Hoover hot on their tails. Meanwhile, Zari (Tala Ashe) is finding it hard to get over Constantine, so Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) suggests the only thing he knows that can help. Nick Zano, Adam Tsekham, Lisseth Chavez, and Amy Pemberton also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by James Eagan & Ray Utarnachitt.

With the series set to return on October 13th, here's a look at a Season 7 episode scorecard (with director/writers): "The Bullet Blondes" (Kevin Mock / James Eagan & Ray Utarnachitt), "The Need for Speed" (Alexandra La Roche / Morgan Faust & Marcelina Campos Mayhorn), "WVRDR_ERROR_100 <Oest-of-th3-Gs.gid30n> notFound" (Caity Lotz / Phil Klemmer & Matthew Maala), "Speakeasy Does It" (Kristin Windell / Keto Shimizu & Emily Cheever), "It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Scientist" (Andrew Kasch / Paiman Kalayeh & Mark Bruner), "Deus Ex Latrina" (Nico Sachse / Ray Utarnachitt & Mercedes Valle), "A Woman's Place is in the War Effort!" (Glen Winter / Morgan Faust & Leah Poulliot), and "Paranoid Android" (David Geddes / Phil Klemmer & Marcelena Campos Mayhorn).

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, and Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Lisseth Chavez (Chicago P.D., The OA) joins DC's Legends of Tomorrow in the series regular role of Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Aliyah O'Brien (Take Two, You Me Her) has been tapped for the recurring role of fearsome warrior Kayla.