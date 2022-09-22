DC's Stargirl S03 Trailer: Blue Valley Needs JSA & ISA to Save The Day

Only four episodes into the third season of The CW's Brec Bassinger-starring DC's Stargirl, things are starting to get really tense in and around Blue Valley. Then again, what do you expect when you have heroes with anger issues and supervillains looking for redemption arcs? And then you throw a murder mystery into the mix, and what you're left with is a powder keg that's ready to explode… a someone monitors it all. As Courtney (Bassinger) says in the season trailer that was released earlier today, it's going to take the combined efforts of the JSA and ISA to save their town. But who can they trust?

With the series taking a break and returning on October 5th, here's a look at the season trailer for The CW's DC's Stargirl:

By the time the credits rolled on this week's episode, Sylvester's (Joel McHale) near-death experience resulted in a new Starman suit. Meanwhile, Courtney and Cameron (Hunter Sansone) drew closer, but not before serious powers issues & revelation on Cameron's part. And then there's Cindy (Meg DeLacy), whose mutating skin makes her a top suspect after Beth's (Anjelika Washington) big find. And that's not even half of it. Which brings us to the following preview images, overview & promo trailer for S03E05 "Frenemies – Chapter Five: The Thief." And as you'll see from the recently-released promo trailer, it's pretty safe to say that having Sylvester and his anger issues leading the JSA isn't really a good idea.

DC's Stargirl Season 3 Episode 5 "Frenemies – Chapter Five: The Thief": SECRETS AND LIES — As Courtney (Brec Bassinger) continues to secretly help Cameron (Hunter Sansone), the team notices she's pulling away from her role as the JSA leader. Mike (Trae Romano) and Jakeem (Alkoya Brunson) approach Cindy (Meg DeLacy) with a proposition. Finally, Yolanda's (Yvette Monreal) decision to follow her intuition leads her to make a shocking discovery. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Joel McHale, Joy Osmanski, and Neil Hopkins also star. Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Steve Harper.

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Seth Green as the voice of Thunderbolt (replacing Jim Gaffigan). Tim Gabriel (Better Things) has been cast as Todd Rice aka Obsidian, the son of Alan Scott aka Golden Age Green Lantern & Jennie-Lynn Hayden/Jade's (Penarejo) twin brother. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.