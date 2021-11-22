Dead Boy Detectives: HBO Max Pilot Reportedly Locks In Cast

Back at the beginning of September, reports surfaced that Neil Gaiman's "Dead Boy Detectives" would be making the jump to streaming in a live-action HBO Max series from Doom Patrol showrunner/EP Jeremy Carver and The Flight Attendant co-showrunner Steve Yockey. Well, those reports just became a bit more concrete with Variety reporting exclusively that George Rexstrew (making an on-screen debut), Jayden Revri (The Lodge), and Kassius Nelson (Last Night in Soho, Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events) have been cast in the three lead roles. Based on Gaiman's DC Comics characters, the one-hour series finds the Dead Boy Detectives — Charles Rowland (Revri) and Edwin Paine (Rexstrew) — choosing not to enter the afterlife in order to stay on earth and investigate crimes involving the supernatural. Nelson is on board as Crystal Palace, a living psychic medium.

Though representatives from HBO Max and Warner Bros TV declined to comment, Variety is also reporting some additional casting news. Sources say that the cast will also include Alexander Calvert (Supernatural, Arrow) as Thomas The Cat King; Briana Cuoco (The Flight Attendant, Harley Quinn) as Jenny, described as a mildly punk butcher and a confidant of Crystal Palace; Jenn Lyon (Claws, Justified) as Esther, described as a witch obsessed with youth and immortality; Yuyu Kitamura (The Expatriates, Mother Tongue) as Niko, a boarding school student intent on joining the Dead Boy Detectives agency who now lives above Jenny's butcher shop; and Ruth Connell (Supernatural, For the Love of George) who will play Night Nurse, a demon that controls the flow of souls in the afterlife. Connell previously played that character in HBO Max's Doom Patrol. Yockey is writing and executive producing the pilot, with Carver also executive producing. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden will executive produce via Berlanti Productions. Warner Bros. Television is the studio, with production on the series reportedly already underway.