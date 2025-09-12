Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Amazon MGM Studios, Dear Debbie, Freida McFadden

Dear Debbie: Freida McFadden's Novel Becoming Series At Amazon MGM

Amazon MGM Studios has optioned best-selling author Freida McFadden's novel Dear Debbie as a series and hired an executive producer.

Article Summary Amazon MGM Studios is adapting Freida McFadden's thriller novel Dear Debbie into a TV series.

Gina Girolamo has been named executive producer for the Dear Debbie series at Amazon MGM.

Dear Debbie follows an advice columnist whose life unravels, leading her to seek payback.

This adaptation is expected to be a major hit for Amazon MGM's lineup of original dramas.

Dear Debbie is a novel by best-selling author Freida McFadden, one of the biggest names in thriller literature right now. Amazon MGM Studios is developing the novel into a new series and has tapped Gina Girolamo to executive produce. Deadline had the news. "I read Dear Debbie in one sitting and am still pinching myself that Freida trusted Amazon and me with this incredible thriller. Debbie is the anti-hero women need right now, as Frieda has said, 'she is an ode to unhinged women reclaiming their power' and is a perfect fit for Strega Stories," shared Girolamo.

Dear Debbie Might Be The Next Breakout Original From Amazon MGM

Here is the Dear Debbie synopsis: Debbie Mullen is losing it. For years, she has compiled all of her best advice into her column, Dear Debbie, where the wives of New England come for sympathy and neighborly advice. Through her work, Debbie has heard from countless women who are ignored, belittled, or even abused by their husbands. And Debbie does her best to guide them in the right direction. Or at least, she did. These days, Debbie's life seems to be spiraling out of control. She just lost her job. Something strange is happening with her teenage daughters. And her husband is keeping secrets, according to the tracking app she installed on his phone. Now, Debbie's done being the bigger person. She's done being reasonable and practical. It's time to take her own advice. And now it's time for payback against all the people in her life who deserve it the most.

Dear Debbie should take off when Amazon MGM Studios gets it onto the platform. Casting will be important, but this is probably the best possible showrunner for this series and will get it where they need it to be so that it becomes the hit they are envisioning. There is almost no excuse if this is not a massive hit for them.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!