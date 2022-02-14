Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc E10 Review

This episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc, "Never Give Up", was just so good my review was about to be a series of "Yo", "Wow", "WTF?", and "Whoaaa!" It was honestly hard to put this episode into words because it was just a stunning visual trip. I saw it on my phone initially, but the animation, effects, and all the colors are just out of this world and have to be appreciated on a bigger screen. Needless to say, this episode had us screaming at our screens from beginning to end. I tend to be gun-shy about moments in anime taking multiple episodes— I mean, growing up I was among those traumatized by how many episodes it would take Goku to muster up a Kame Ha without getting killed… Well, I know that it has been several episodes fighting the same fight against Upper Moon 6, however, it just feels like a few minutes. The pacing of this story has been perfect with wonderful uses of flashbacks sprinkled throughout and heartful moments added into the narrative mix.

Tanjiro managed to trick Gyutaro and got to stab him with the wisteria kunai, successfully creating a small window to shift the momentum around. While he nearly beheads Gyutaro, Sleepy Zenitsu gets the best of Daki with his godlike speed. It was just so awesome. As Gyutaro starts to heal, Tengen comes back into the fight and starts kicking major ass even with just one arm. It seems he is reading Gyutaro's moves like a score and managing to hit every note. It was so visually stunning that it made me move the watch party to a bigger screen because you just have to experience every flash and every second of this animation on a bigger screen capable of showing every single detail. It was just as cinematic as Mugen Train's fight and right up there with the fight against Rui in the first season. I think they keep raising the bar with each storyline.

And oh shit!!! When Tanjiro joins Tengen and starts slashing Gyutaro's head off even after being stabbed by his poisoned blades: his scar turns into the mark that Rengoku senior had mentioned on his note to Tanjiro— the mark of a sun breathing wielder. OHMYGOD! We see him start to shift into the person we have seen in Muzan's memory: a person with long hair that used that technique before. Suddenly things get so much more real and even Inosuke joins the fight along with sleepy Zenitsu. The three slayers in training suddenly seem to sync their breaths and decapitate both demons at the same time. However, they still manage to hit us with a cliffhanger as Tanjiro is gasping for air unable to move, and Tengen running toward him trying to get him away from something that seems to have gone wrong. Gyutaro's body still explodes and we do not see what happens to our slayers. My heart is not ready for this season to end with the next episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc.

