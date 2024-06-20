Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: Crunchyroll, demon slayer, Review, season 4

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba S04E06 Review: Something's Still Off

Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hashira Training Arc S04E06 was another solid effort - but something still feels a bit off.

During last weekend's episode of Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hashira Training Arc Season 4 (Episode 6: "The Strongest of the Demon Slayer Corps"), Tanjiro and Zenitsu have finally caught up to Inosuke, training with Gyomei. At this point in training, Gyomei informs them it is about the lower body. It involves being able to take the praise of a waterfall, carrying three logs, and then moving a boulder one chō in order to pass. It turns out that while the first two are easier to achieve, the last one seems impossible. Once again, the episode focuses on our good ol' boi Tanjiro training hard and taking care of the rest of the slayers with his rice balls and inspiring them… or making them realize they are just the support and not Hashira material.

That said, I did like how honest their conversations were in regards to the training and doing so under a Hashira. They agree it must be the reason why they do not have many tsuguko. However, I still feel if they had Hashira training and interacting with them from moment one maybe it would not be so hard for them at this stage. As always, while funny, I still find Zenitsu annoying. At this point, some of the trainees have given up and placed their hopes on the remaining few choosing to stay.

As always, I will love getting to see Genya and how much nicer he is now. It was a very sweet interaction between him and Tanjiro about his brother and Genya giving some advice about using the Repetitive Action technique in order to move the boulder, which works for Tanjiro after working on it for many hours. It seems Gyomei has been monitoring the progress while hidden. However, Tanjiro has mastered the technique and is able to somewhat master keeping his mark. Once again, this episode leaves me feeling sort of like I am missing something. The pacing seems a little off, and I am again reminded of the film and probably the reason why it just seems slower and too fast at the same time.

I am glad we finally get to see some more of Muzan and what he is up to, trying to find Ubuyashiki and Nezuko. However, it does not bode well that they know where many Slayers are at. It could have horrific consequences. I am not looking forward to them making a move, though I am actually surprised they have not been caught yet. Even through this, I still enjoyed this episode, though I do hope we move into a more serious tone and get to see some action. I cannot wait to see where things go with Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hashira Training Arc; I do think the anime has done a good job of raising tension in this regard.

