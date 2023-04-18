Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Swordsmith Village Arc Ep. 2 Review Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Swordsmith Village Episode 2 "Yoriichi Type Zero" was a slow set-up to Tanjiro's next phase of training.

A new episode of Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Swordsmith Village Arc aired this past weekend, "Yoriichi Type Zero," a set-up for Tanjiro's next phase of training. It felt reminiscent of the first season when Tanjiro trained under Urokodaki. Also, another episode that highlights Tanjiro's best strengths, forever the best boi. The episode flies by in a blink, leaving viewers very hopeful to see where things will be heading with the pieces currently being set up for the story.

While I know this is just the second episode, I have to say I still wish the heaviness and serious tone of the beginning of the first episode would have carried through. I love comedic relief; however, after everything that has happened, I imagined a more serious tone would be prevalent. Granted, I feel like I was also spoiled with the last season of My Hero Academia and its change of tone and how dark things have gotten. Talk about doing a fantastic job portraying the seriousness of the situation at hand. Of course, I know the story is just being set up now, so I am still hopeful about things to come.

Tanjiro oversees Muichiro being an asshole toward a wordsmith, and, of course, Tanjiro being the best boi he is, went to step up to the bully. Things do not end up well, and the little swordsmith, Kotetsu, ends up rescinding the key to the training doll Muichiro was trying to get his hands on. He explains to Tanjiro the backstory about how important this doll is and how much it means as it was made by his ancestors, especially now since he has no family left. With his big heart, Tanjiro promises to help him find and protect the doll, which they later find discarded & missing an arm.

Kotetsu then tells Tanjiro he would like for him to train using this doll, and man, what arduous training did that become. However, as was the case when Tanjiro discovered the smell of the thread, now he discovers the smell of movement.. dun… dun… duuun! Tanjiro is then able to beat the doll – and after Tanjiro strikes, the doll falls apart, revealing a very old sword. Despite the horrid training, Kotetsu believes Tanjiro when he says he has seen the man the doll was modeled after. Learning that he lived hundreds of years ago, Kotetsu explains it can be a memory passed down from one of Tanjiro's ancestors.

Not much really happened in this episode, but it was another good layer to set up the unfolding story during this arc of Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Swordsmith Village Arc. Despite my little gripe about its over-enthusiastic use of comedic relief moments, I enjoyed it, and I will forever be a fan of Tanjiro's moments of kindness. I am very curious to know what is the deal with the sword and if it will bring on further past memories within Tanjiro. Also, I cannot wait to see what is the deal with Haganezuka. Clearly, there was someone with Kotetsu when Muichiro beat Tanjiro.