Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Swordsmith Village Arc Ep. 8 Review

Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Swordsmith Village Ep. 8 "The Mu in Muichiro" showed just what hashiras are capable of.

This week's episode of Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Swordsmith Village, "The Mu in Muichiro," was very heartfelt and once again showed us what hashiras are capable of. Once again, Demon Slayer has no match when it comes to their beautifully animated fights, and this was no different— their use of color is definitely on another level, and things are just about to get fun.

We finally get some hefty movement on the Muichiro vs. Gyokko front. Muichiro got help from Kotetsu and managed to break free from the water prison; however, the poison in the needles has taken a toll on his body. Though as he sees Kotetsu about to get killed, something moves before his mind catches up and manages to save the boy. In that fraction of a second before saving the boy, Muichiro remembered everything as his life flashed before his eyes, and surprise, surprise: another hashira with an incredibly tragic past… and man, did it get me all chokey-teary.

Muichiro remembers his parents and how he became an orphan after his mom became ill and his dad fell from the cliffs while trying to get her medication, leaving him and his twin brother Yuichiro to fend for themselves. Muichiro was a very optimistic boy who always would see the best out of things; Yuichiro, on the other hand, was as blunt and dry as Muichiro in the present and would belittle his brother in an attempt of making Muichiro see reality for what it was. However, after Amane (Kagaya's wife) visits them, we get to see that Yuichiro was just a sad boy who thought their parents' death was worthless and thinks very little of themselves. I actually wished I could go into the screen and hug both of them. After this, they did not speak to one another.

Things take a sudden turn when one night, a demon walks into their home shit hits the fan. In a second, Muichiro goes blind, and his anger takes over. The next thing we see is how the demon is chopped into pieces holding him to the ground as the sun burns him to nothingness. I wish we could see how this boy managed the strength to kill a demon. Thankfully Muichiro gets to his brother as he is saying his last prayer hoping for the gods to save Muichiro. After always putting his brother down and his name, we get to see how much he truly felt for Muichiro, how he seemed to admire his optimistic view and want to help others, and how he knew that the Mu in Muichiro stood for Infinite. And cue an ugly cry because, man, that was just so insanely sad. I can understand why his mind would want to keep him from remembering.

And man, did things get good: OHMYGOD! I could never say this enough, but Demon Slayer truly f***ing slays every battle they animate. They have done a fantastic job in bringing the source material to life— when I read the manga, I thought I loved it, but seeing it animated so beautifully brings to life more aspects of it and has made me fall for the characters more than I imagined I could. Definitely an example of an anime done the right way. The battle with Gyokko has now turned in Muichiro's favor, and now that he has his memories and his sword is like he is another character. Also, can we discuss what Lady Amane told the boys about being descendants of that fire-breathing demon slayer? Are Muichiro and Tanjiro connected? Was that a clue? Or the red eyes? I need some answers ASAP!

