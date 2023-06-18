Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, demon slayer, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Review, season 3

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Swordsmith Village Arc Finale Review

Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Swordsmith Village Arc finale, "A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light," was just... WOW!

The finale of Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Swordsmith Village Arc, "A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light," is finally upon us, and…WOW! What a great episode it was! One of those that keeps fans on their toes, watching, screaming, crying, and laughing. A multitude of emotions condensed in 51 grandiose minutes, a total rollercoaster that leaves us anxiously awaiting the next arc already. This season ended up with a bang and a major surprise for viewers.

I know I say this every time, but the visuals, man— I could not get enough of the freaking animation. The colors and visuals during battle are straight out of this world. Demon Slayer continuously raises the bar they have already set so high, constantly outdoing itself in regards to flashy fights that just take me back to being a kid pretending to be my favorite characters while cheering them on TV with my brother. The way their powers light up, Nezuko's flames, and Tanjiro's Hinokami Kagura just left me starry-eyed each time. How can battles be as beautiful as they are bloody? I never thought I would find battle scenes beautiful other than magical girl ones, and man, has Demon Slayer delivered with every single episode.

Tanjiro got to go all out multiple times in this battle when by all means, he should have been left in a puddle. However, he also managed to put Zenitsu's advice into action and pretty much teleports with how fast he goes. Not only does he now run fast, but looks great in the process – and does not need to be asleep while doing so. With Nezuko and Genya's help, he gets to catch up to Hantengu all over again as the sun is coming up. Muichiro also appears at the right time with his new sword. Yet with the sun out, a new problem arises: who will Tanjiro save, Nezuro or the villagers running from the headless Hantengu corpse?

While in flames, Nezuko makes the decision for both of them and kicks Tanjiro into the air toward the villagers. Tanjiro quickly understands, and in that instance, we see their sibling bond flash in front of Tanjiro's eyes. I could not even help but ugly cry with him because we know what happens to demons when the sun comes out, and saving people is what they do. Tanjiro quickly deals with what is left of Hantengu, and even the body that Mitsuri was fighting disappears. Tanjiro breaks down crying for his sister and is brought back to the present by the villagers' concerned voices.

Turns out Nezuko is not dead; she can stand in the sun even if her eyes and fangs remain. While not quite herself, it seems like this is a step in the right direction, as she can now speak and does not need the mouthpiece anymore. Mitsuri's reaction and everyone crying around was the perfect vibe, though. However, we soon see now more problems are soon to come up when Muzan finds out about Nezuko. Things are sure to pick up, I can imagine, and my heart is racing at the thought of what is to come, yet I cannot wait! I am so happy with how Muichiro, Mitsuri, and Genya were introduced in this arc and I love them all so much and wish I could hug them. I truly felt like The Doctor— just this once, everyone lives. Yay.

