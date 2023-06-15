Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, demon slayer, Review, season 3

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Swordsmith Village Arc Ep. 10 Review

Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Swordsmith Village Arc E10 "Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji" is the one we have been waiting for.

This week's episode of Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Swordsmith Village Arc, "Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji," was the episode we have been waiting for all along. Finally, Mitsuri gets her chance to shine, and she kills it! Once again, Demon Slayer shows off their unmatched skills in making beautiful and colorful battle scenes without compromising the story or development in the process. Demon Slayer battles are always so aesthetically pleasing.

If y'all think I have gone hard simping over the animation in Demon Slayer battles, well… expect way more now. I have been waiting to see Mitsuri in action, and it has not disappointed me. Everything looked so beautiful during her fight with the upper demon that my heart could not take it. I love the colorful flare and the extraordinary sword she wields. They definitely went all out once again; Demon Slayer is truly unmatched when it comes to the fight scenes; they hit all the cool points required and then some more.

I love how effortlessly she was done with those dragon heads and how she was able to take the blast by tensing up her muscles at the last minute. While in battle, we finally get a look at Mitsuri's past; while it is the most human and possibly the most relatable story in regard to acceptance and rejection, it is also the most subdued and girly-cliché out of all the hashiras. To some extent, I wish it was as impactful as the others, yet I also love how down to earth and livelier than the rest. It was definitely one of inner acceptance rather than a tragedy or abuse like we keep seeing. I especially love how she comes to accept herself and her changes in hair color while navigating what she thinks she wants versus what she actually does, even more so seeing the happiness and how they embraced her even if her appearance and strength were out of the norm.

Tanjiro, Genya, and Nezuko are able to get her out of the way while she is recovering and passed out, which she wakes up to see and to save them in return just in time before the demon unleashes his attack. After being touched by their kind words of hope because of her, she gets in the zone and promises to save them, and man, does she really turn this around. She unleashes her full potential, and Two very important things I must note before continuing: yet another mark has appeared, and we get to see how Mitsuri talks herself to that point and her focus in maintaining so. And number two: Y'all saw how cute Obanai and Mitsuri looked. I nearly died of happiness and anticipation seeing them together. I need more of them already.

On their end, Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya are doing their best to get to Hantengu's main body, and we know it is about to come to some sort of end when Tanjiro makes a demon remember their past and feel something other than hate or need to feed… Anyway, Genya finally reveals how his power works— it seems when he eats demon flesh, he gets extra abilities and manages to release the weird tree that's carrying the main demon body. On her end, Nezuko comes in with her demon blood art, and right when Tanjiro is about to slash, of course, it all ends. Aaaah, this was a fantastic episode, and you know how you can tell? I even forgot this battle has been going on for quite some time. I seriously cannot wait to watch it and do not want the arc to end. This has been a pretty exciting season of Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba on so many levels – I hope it's able to stick the landing.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Swordsmith Village Arc Ep. 10 "Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji" Review by Alejandra Bodden 8.5 / 10 This week's episode of Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Swordsmith Village Arc, "Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji," was the episode we have been waiting for all along. Finally, Mitsuri gets her chance to shine, and she kills it! Once again, Demon Slayer shows off their unmatched skills in making beautiful and colorful battle scenes without compromising the story or development in the process. Demon Slayer battles are always so aesthetically pleasing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!