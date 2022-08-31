Derry Girls Preview Images; Netflix Sets Final Season for October

Derry Girls, the hit Channel 4 sitcom about the antics of a gang of high school girls – and their one hapless English boy cousin forced to go to school with them – in 1990s Northern Ireland during the final years of the Troubles, ran its final season in the UK on Channel 4 back in May. Now Netflix has announced Wednesday that the third and final season will debut worldwide on the streamer on Friday, October 7.

Set during the political conflict in Northern Ireland in the late '90s, the comedy centers on five Catholic school students as they face "the universal challenges of being a teenager," but since this is a sitcom, those situations are usually elevated to epic farce and awkwardness. The group includes Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Erin, Louisa Harland as Orla, Nicola Coughlan as Clare, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell as Michelle, and Dylan Llewellyn as the seriously fish-out-of-water James. For you non-Brits, the show is called "Derry Girls" because they're in Derry, Northern Ireland.

Season 3 consists of seven episodes and will see the ensemble come together one last time for familiar hijinks, culminating in a final extra-long episode set during the signing of the Good Friday Agreement. While Northern Ireland is growing up, "this gang of eejits certainly aren't any time soon — there's hope in the air that The Troubles may finally be over."

Series creator Lisa McGee confirmed last year that the show's long-delayed third season would be the last.

"It was always the plan to say goodbye after three [seasons]," McGee said. "Derry Girls is a coming-of-age story following five ridiculous teenagers as they slowly… very slowly… start to become adults, while around them, the place they call home starts to change too, and Northern Ireland enters a new, more hopeful phase — which was a small, magical window of time. Derry Girls is a love letter to the place I come from and the people who shaped me," she continued. "It has been an honour to write it, and I will be forever proud of everything it's achieved." Derry Girls is on Netflix.