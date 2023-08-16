Posted in: Fox, MLB, Opinion, Sports, streaming, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: boston red sox, flordia marlins, florida, opinion, ron desantis, trump

DeSantis: Florida Fans Could Learn Something From Boston Red Sox Fans

Sounds like Gov. Ron DeSantis isn't too impressed by his Florida sports fans' passion (or lack thereof) - unlike those Boston Red Sox fans.

It's one thing to sit back and watch a Presidential campaign self-destruct as part of the natural political "survival of the fittest" order of things. But it's another thing to be Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who seems t have taken a much more active role in his campaign's demise. That means it's time for… The Scoreboard! So far, he's trailing a dude who might very well end up going to prison badly when it comes to locking in the GOP nomination for 2024. He's had to slash the size and scope of his campaign as he struggles to maintain a double-digit slice of the GOP voting pie. He's gotten called out by both California Gov. Gavin Newsom and FOX "News" about dragging his feet when it comes to an on-air debate. He got called "pudding fingers" at what was supposed to be a no-brainer photo op – ouch. And just recently, he went on CNBC's Last Call to tell folks that he's moving on from The Mouse and that Disney CEO Bob Iger can just go ahead & get rid of that pesky lawsuit. Of course, a lot of this comes from the "safety net" he assumes that he already has – that he can always return to Florida fiefdom & run for governor again. That's why we find it kinda odd that DeSantis would be looking to piss off Miami Marlins & Tampa Bay Rays fans – or fans of any Florida professional sports team.

Speaking with Boston's WBZ, DeSantis shared how his time at Harvard Law School made him a pure, uncut fanboy for the Boston Red Sox – especially the team's 2004 run that broke "The Curse of the Bambino." DeSantis shared, "When they came back to beat the Yankees, winning four in a row, I knew the curse was gone. I knew they were going to beat the Cardinals, and the feeling in that part of the country, not just in the city of Boston, in Cambridge and other parts of New England, the whole population was so into it." Clearly, that made quite an impression on him – in between all of that Harvard studying, of course. And then… well, DeSantis couldn't help being DeSantis. And how did he flip that switch to screw up a moment that sounded about as screw-up-free as you can get? By making it sound like you wished Florida sports fans would act more like Boston Red Sox fans. "That was unlike anything I've seen in Florida because, you know? The Bucs have won a couple of Super Bowls. We've had other teams do well. We've had a lot of great college football – and people get excited, don't get me wrong. But this was just in the bloodstream in New England. And I've never seen so many people be so revved up. And when they won it, it was like such a big deal."

