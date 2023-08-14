Posted in: Disney+, Movies, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: desantis, florida, opinion, ron desantis, trump

DeSantis to Disney: "Drop the Lawsuit," Moving on From The Mouse

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he's moved on from Disney & it should drop its lawsuit. We have a feeling that Disney might not agree...

It's not a really great time to be Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. You're getting the collective crap beaten out of you by a dude who might very well end up going to prison. You're having to slash the size and scope of your campaign as you struggle to maintain a double-digit slice of the GOP voting pie. You're getting called out by both California Gov. Gavin Newsom and FOX "News" about dragging your heels on locking down a debate date/time. You're even getting called "pudding fingers" at what is supposed to be a no-brainer photo op. Now, if you had all of that going on… would you still want a legal headache from Disney to deal with? Apparently, DeSantis is finally realizing he doesn't, suggesting during an interview with CNBC's Last Call airing on Monday evening that Disney CEO Bob Iger should drop its lawsuit against the state that accuses DeSantis of engaging in political retaliation over The Mouse' public opposition to DeSantis' anti-LGBTQ policies within the state. But, of course, DeSantis is only suggesting it because he has Disney's best interest at heart… because he's shown so much "compassion" towards The Mouse in the past?

"They're suing the state of Florida. They're going to lose that lawsuit. So what I would say is, drop the lawsuit," DeSantis proclaimed during his interview when asked what he would say to Iger if he spoke to him on the phone – apparently opting to play the judge in the case, too? "This is a great place to do business," DeSantis added. "Your competitors all do very well here; Universal, SeaWorld. They have not had the same special privileges as you have." Of course, DeSantis is referring to his accusations that Disney has been given special treatment over the years by previous administrations, allowing the company to pretty much police itself. For their part, Disney maintains that everything they've done over the year has been in legal accordance with state laws – and that the company contributes much more to the state of Florida than it gets back.

But in the bigger picture, DeSantis says that he & his folks have "basically moved on" from Disney – and recommends that the company does the same. In fact, DeSantis's legal team is being "kind enough" to help Disney get rid of the lawsuit by seeking to have it dismissed. "I would just say, go back to what you did well. I think it's going to be the right business decision and all that," DeSantis added. Because who else can The Mouse trust to take legal advice from… than the person they're actually suing? And when it comes to business decisions? Well, let's just say that a presidential campaign that's become a dumpster fire of diminishing returns isn't exactly the kind of resume you want to have when you're in the "advice"-giving mood.

