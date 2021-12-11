Dexter Pursues & Harrison Spirals in "New Blood" E06 Preview Images

In a sea of takeaways from last week's episode of Showtime's Dexter: New Blood, there were two that stuck out the most. And neither of them was good for Jim Lindsay aka Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall). First, long-time viewers were treated to the return of David Zayas's Angel Batista, now Captain of Homicide of the Miami Metro Police Department. That was great for viewers, but not so good for Dexter. Because the other thing that stood out to us was the rabbit hole that Angela's (Julia Jones) meeting with Batista sent her down, one that left her holding a copy of an obituary for one "Dexter Morgan." With a photo. That brings us to Sunday night's "Too Many Tuna Sandwiches," with Dexter's paranoia growing and his new life slowly falling apart. And did we mention that Harrison (Jack Alcott) loses it in the middle of a wrestling match? All of that and more in the following set of preview images, overview, and promo for this week's episode:

Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 6 "Too Many Tuna Sandwiches": Someone in Iron Lake has discovered Jim Lindsay's secret identity, sending Dexter on the prowl to find out who it was. This pursuit leads him to realize that he might not be the only serial killer in town. Meanwhile, Harrison spirals out of control during a wrestling match and Angela makes a dark discovery of her own. Directed by Marcos Siega and written by Scott Reynolds & Warren Hsu Leonard.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Next On Episode 6 | Dexter: New Blood | SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_3xBxE5K7Nk)

In the following featurettes, Hall discusses Dexter's descent back into his old habits, while Zayas discusses the return of Batista and how it feels being back in the role after all of this time:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: BTS: The Kill Room | Dissecting Dexter: New Blood | SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4kZ7HfQjdv8)

And in this edition of the Dexter: New Blood Wrap-Up podcast, writer Veronica West, and music supervisor and composer Michael Hill & Pat Irwin join executive producer Scott Reynolds for a deeper dive into "Runaway":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dexter: New Blood Wrap-Up Podcast Episode 11 | Runaway | SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iRbrTRakdZE)

Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption, Carnivàle), Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie's Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), Michael Cyril Creighton (Game Night, Dash & Lily), David Magidoff (The Morning Show), Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), and Oscar Wahlberg (Manchester By the Sea) will be joining Hall for the series' return. Original series star Jennifer Carpenter will be returning to the role of Debra Morgan, while John Lithgow returns to his Emmy Award-winning role as Season 4's "Trinity Killer" Arthur Mitchell. Showrunner & writer Clyde Phillips, Hall, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, and Scott Reynolds executive produce. Marcos Siega executive produces as well as directs six episodes of the season.