Dexter: Resurrection, Wonder Man, SDCC & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Countdown, Dexter: Resurrection, SDCC 2025, IWTV, Lanterns, All's Fair, KOTH, Wonder Man, The Rookie & more!

Article Summary Dexter: Resurrection drops a new clip as anticipation builds for the next chapter of the killer's saga.

Wonder Man teases fresh MCU footage as Disney+ and Hulu preview their 2025 streaming lineup.

Lanterns, King of the Hill, and The Rookie make waves with exciting updates and trailer reveals.

Also in BCTV's Daily Dispatch, SDCC 2025 is already looking to have a strong TV presence.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Pop-Tarts Bowl, Netflix's WWE Raw, Prime Video's Countdown, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection, Netflix's Monster, Apple TV+'s Slow Horses, San Diego Comic-Con 2025, AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, HBO's Lanterns, Hulu's All's Fair, Hulu's King of the Hill, Disney+'s Wonder Man, ABC's The Rookie, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, July 09, 2025:

Pop-Tarts Bowl Survivors Head to Ireland for Aer Lingus CFB Classic

WWE Raw Review: All About Saturday Night's REAL Main Event

Jensen Ackles Talks "Countdown," Family Moving From Texas to NYC

Dexter Does Some "Preliminary Vetting" In a New "Resurrection" Clip

Monster Season 4: Ryan Murphy Reportedly Eyeing Lizzie Borden Focus

Slow Horses Renewed; Season 7 Set to Adapt 8th Novel, "Bad Actors"

Alien: Earth, Percy Jackson, The Rookie & Much More Set for SDCC 2025

Ghosts, "Star Trek" Universe, NCIS: Tony & Ziva Set for SDCC 2025

Interview with the Vampire: Talamasca Updates Include Lestat, Claudia

Lanterns: Fillion Likes Chandler's "Very Different" Take on Hal Jordan

All's Fair: Disney+/Hulu Trailer Previews Murphy, Kardashian Series

King of the Hill: New Disney+/Hulu Trailer Includes Season 14 Preview

Wonder Man: Disney+/Hulu 2025 Trailer Includes New Looks at MCU Series

The Rookie Season 8 Filming Had Nathan Fillion Feeling Like James Bond

