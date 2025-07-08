Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Slow Horses

Slow Horses Renewed; Season 7 Set to Adapt 8th Novel, "Bad Actors"

Apple TV+'s Slow Horses was renewed for a 7th season and will adapt "Bad Actors," the eighth novel in Mick Herron's darkly comic spy series.

Article Summary Apple TV+ renews Slow Horses for a seventh season, adapting Mick Herron's acclaimed novel "Bad Actors".

Gary Oldman returns as Jackson Lamb, with the Slow Horses tracking a mole inside the British government.

Season five debuts September 2025; Slow Horses is Apple TV+'s longest-running and most acclaimed series.

Slow Horses has earned multiple Emmy and BAFTA honors, with every season rated Certified Fresh by critics.

Apple TV+ announced a new, six-episode seventh season for the widely hailed, darkly comedic spy drama Slow Horses. The Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning series stars Academy Award winner Sir Gary Oldman, who has been honored with Golden Globe, Emmy, and BAFTA Award nominations for his outstanding performance as the beloved, irascible Jackson Lamb. The complete first four seasons of "Slow Horses" are now streaming on Apple TV+, with the premiere of season five slated for September 24th, 2025, and season six announced last year. This might make it the longest-running series on Apple TV+. Let's celebrate with a photo of Oldman as Jackson Lamb with an ice cream cone.

Season seven adapts "Bad Actors," the eighth book in the series. Lamb and his Slow Horses are on the hunt to find and neutralise a mole at the heart of the British Government when their boss/nemesis, Diana Taverner (Kristen Scott-Thomas), is framed, just as Russia's spymaster secretly shows up in London. Naturally, chaos ensues, which the Slow Horses will only make even more chaotic.

"Slow Horses has won fans all over the world with its unique mix of self-deprecating British humor and high-octane action. I'm delighted viewers will have another season to enjoy Gary's magnificent performance as Jackson Lamb alongside the Slow Horses' slightly inept spycraft," said Jay Hunt, creative director, Europe, Apple TV+.

Slow Horses has been celebrated as "undoubtedly the best spy series on television," a "truly epic espionage thriller" that is "utterly brilliant" and just "so damn good." All four seasons of Slow Horses hold a Certified Fresh score, with two seasons receiving a rare, perfect 100% critics' score, and season four hailed as the number one series of 2024 on Rotten Tomatoes. The globally acclaimed third season earned nine Primetime Emmy Award nominations, with a win for "Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series," as the series continues to receive global accolades from critics and fans alike. This is a gentle reminder that you should watch the series if you haven't already.

Slow Horses is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known unaffectionately as Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but cantankerous leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films, which is part of the Mediawan group. Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Dan Hassid, Mick Herron, Gail Mutrux, Douglas Urbanski, and Oldman serve as executive producers. Season 7 will be adapted for television and executive produced by Ben Vanstone, with Robert McKillop set to direct.

