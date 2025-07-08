The Rookie, Countdown & Firefly: Fillion/Tudyk: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Firefly: Nathan Fillion & Alan Tudyk, Prime Video's Countdown, Twitch's Creator Clash 3, WWE/AEW, ABC's The Rookie, Netflix's The Sandman, TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, Hulu's King of the Hill, Prime Video's Ballard, Doctor Who/SDCC 2025, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, BBC's Dear England, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, HBO's The Last of Us, Crunchyroll's Nyaight of the Living Cat, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, July 08, 2025:

Firefly Mini-Reunion with Fillion, Tudyk During Superman Red Carpet

Countdown: Jessica Camacho, Jensen Ackles Bonded Over "Dad Jokes"

Creator Clash 3 Officially Canceled As Fighter Series Has Ended

WWE Raw Preview: WWE Goes "All In" on This Weekend's PLEs

The Rookie S08: Augustine, O'Neil, Chavez Offer Early TikTok Goodness

The Sandman Season 2 Vol 2 Images: Kindly Ones, Constantine & More

The Librarians: The Next Chapter S01E08 Preview; Devlin's S02 Tease

King of the Hill Season 14: Is Anyone Interested in Swapping Trailers?

Ballard: Maggie Q Discusses Series Documenting Pre-Fire Malibu

Doctor Who/SDCC 2025: BBC Studios Bringing UNIT's Black Archive & More

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Director Shares Season 4 Filming Update

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3: Meet Stephen Merchant's Julian

The Rookie Season 8: Deric Augustine, Lisseth Chavez Begin "Day 1"

Dear England: Jodie Whittaker Joins James Graham, BBC Football Drama

Rick and Morty Showrunner on Working with James Gunn, Zack Snyder

The Sandman Season 2 Vol 2 Teaser Previews Dream's Final Chapters

Julian McMahon and Charmed in The Daily LITG, 7th Of July, 2025

The Last of Us Sound Editor Discusses Toughest Sequence, Abby & More

James Gunn/DCU, Doctor Who, Rick and Morty & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Nyaight of the Living Cat: Humanity is Doomed in This Meowpocalypse!

AEW Collision Unbiased Review: 100 Bad Episodes Streak Continues

