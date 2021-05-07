Dexter Star James Remar Has Some Bad News About Showtime's Revival

As much as we've been enjoying covering Showtime, original series star Michael C. Hall, and showrunner Clyde Phillips' upcoming Dexter revival, one of the biggest questions we've been getting is how the "ninth season" will connect with the original series. In particular, will any of the previous cast that could come back actually be coming back. Well, it looks like there was a little clarity offered this past week- and it's not exactly good news for those expecting familiar faces. In what appeared to be a Cameo video, original series star James Remar (Black Lightning) responded to a fan's question about if he would be returning as Dexter Morgan's late father Harry Morgan in the revival. Though he considers the role one of the best he's ever played (especially in the first season), Remar stated unequivocally that he "will not be back" for the role. Remar continued by saying that none of the original cast had been invited back and that they were out of the loop when it came to production. Could this be a swerve? Maybe… but the clip definitely sounded legit.

So for an official look at Hall's return to one of the roles that made him famous (with much love to Six Feet Under), here's a look at our own Dexter Morgan- looking to make sure he's not "Misunderstood" (and he still needs to work on a sudden smile that doesn't come across that creepy):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'Misunderstood' Teaser | Dexter | SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZvImJz6hRl0)

Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption, Carnivàle), Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie's Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), Michael Cyril Creighton (Game Night, Dash & Lily), David Magidoff (The Morning Show), Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), and Oscar Wahlberg (Manchester By the Sea) will be joining Hall for the series' return. Phillips, Hall, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, and Scott Reynolds executive produce. Marcos Siega (Batwoman, The Flight Attendant, Veronica Mars) is set to executive produce as well as direct six episodes of the season. Here's a look at who's who in Dexter's (now Upstate New York) world:

Jones' Angela Bishop is the first Native American Chief of Police in her town in upstate New York, while Sequoyah's Audrey is Bishop's brash and opinionated teenage daughter. Miller's Logan is a sergeant for the Iron Lake Police Department and the assistant wrestling coach for the local high school, while Dexter has a "meaningful encounter" with Alcott's Randall. The four actors join Brown, who portrays Kurt Caldwell. Born and raised in the town of Iron Lake, he's realized the American dream by going from driving big rigs, just like his father did, to now owning several trucks and the local truck stop. Powerful, generous, loved by everyone – he's a true man of the people. If he's got your back, consider yourself blessed. But should you cross Kurt, or hurt anyone that he cares for… God help you.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dexter (2006) Official Trailer | Michael C. Hall SHOWTIME Series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YQeUmSD1c3g)

Creighton's Fred Jr. is the congenial owner of Fred's Fish & Game, a shop he inherited from his father. He has grown up in Iron Lake and is a regular fixture around town that everybody knows and loves, whether it's line dancing at the local tavern or singing in the choir. He's married to Brian, the pastor of the town's small church. Magidoff's Teddy is the "new guy" who's only been a cop in Iron Lake for 2-1/2 weeks. Good-natured, quirky, hardworking, eager to please; and a little scared of his boss, Police Chief Bishop. Chung's Molly is a famous true-crime podcaster from Los Angeles while Wahlberg's Zach is the captain of the Iron Lake High School wrestling team. A bit of a bully but generally the go-to guy to have a good time, Zach is the gateway to the in-crowd- which includes the daughter of the chief of police.