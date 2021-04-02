Did Hot Ones Have Jeffrey Dean Morgan Running for His Sh***ing Pants?

He came. He saw. He ate some wings. That wouldn't normally be an impressive feat, but when you're The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan and you're a guest on First We Feast's Hot Ones and you're eating wings with Scoville Levels "TBD"? That's a badge of honor. And with "Here's Negan" hitting AMC on Sunday, today seemed as good a time as any for a little fun before diving into the emotional gut-punch we're expecting to get. In the following episode, Morgan puts himself through some seriously delicious wings torture as he discusses this week's episode of The Walking Dead and the upcoming 1th and final season, some Supernatural memories, and his new horror movie The Unholy.

Over the course of the slightly-less-than-30-minutes episode of Hot Ones, Morgan covers a wide range of topics- including how to handle knowing you're character's going to die, protecting his animals on his land, the difference between a Harley owner and a sportbike owner, what it was like checking out Stonehenge with Norman Reedus, the one job that almost made him quit acting, and more. Oh, and while he's doing all of this? His insides are quickly turning into ash as he takes on the wings of death:

Now here's a look at the in-production table read, promo, and teasers for "Here's Negan" released previously, along with an episode overview- with AMC's tenth season finale of The Walking Dead hitting screens Sunday, April 4:

<span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start>﻿</span>

The Walking Dead Season 10, Episode 22 "Here's Negan": Carol takes Negan on a journey, hoping to minimize the increasing tension. Negan reflects on the events that led him to this point and comes to a conclusion about his future. Directed by Laura Belsey, and written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.

Last time on The Walking Dead, we witnessed the fall of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the end of the Whisperers War. The Kingdom had fallen, Hilltop was virtually destroyed and Alexandria abandoned to prepare for the final battle. Our survivors were trapped and separated from one another. Yet, when faced with almost certain death, they rallied together to fight, killing Beta (Ryan Hurst) and eliminating the threat of the horde.

In these six new episodes, we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?