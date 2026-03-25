Posted in: Dropout, TV, World Of Darkness | Tagged: Dimension 20, Dimension 20: City Council of Darkness, dropout

Dimension 20: City Council of Darkness Announced For April Premiere

The latest Dimension 20 series has been revealed, as City Council of Darkness will make its chilling debut on Dropout this April

Article Summary Dimension 20: City Council of Darkness premieres April 8 exclusively on Dropout, with a 14-episode season.

The new season uses the Vampire: The Masquerade RPG system in collaboration with White Wolf.

The story follows outcast goth vampires trying to fit in while running a small town’s city council.

Dropout continues to expand its lineup of unique, ad-free original comedy series since its 2018 launch.

Dropout announced the latest Dimension 20 series coming next month, as we got our first look at Dimension 20: City Council of Darkness. The game will be taking a new collaborative turn as the team will be working with White Wolf, the company behind the World of Darkness series (Vampire: The Masquerade, Werewolf: The Apocalypse, Hunter: The Reckoning, etc.). So dealing with a lot of classic monsters like vampires, werewolves, and more. We have more details about the series below, as it will debut on the comedy streaming platform on April 8, 2026.

Enter a New Realm of Danger With Dimension 20: City Council of Darkness

Dimension 20. Titled City Council of Darkness, the new installment stars Dimension 20's main cast of players, fondly known as the Intrepid Heroes, and will premiere April 8 on the platform. Spanning 14 episodes, the season marks a first for the series as it adopts the Vampire: The Masquerade tabletop role-playing game system in partnership with supernatural transmedia entertainment brand White Wolf. The season follows a brood of flamboyant goth vampires exiled from their ancient castle and forced to assimilate into a painfully wholesome small town, where they unexpectedly find themselves running the local government. Between zoning disputes, bloodthirsty urges, and mandatory bake sales, it's undead chaos in the quaintest hellscape imaginable. Dimension 20: City Council of Darkness's cast is led by Game Master Brennan Lee Mulligan, and stars Emily Axford, Ally Beardsley, Brian Murphy, Zac Oyama, Siobhan Thompson, and Lou Wilson.

Dropout

Since its launch in 2018, Dropout (formerly CollegeHumor) has quickly become one of the most popular subscription comedy platforms. Dropout presents independent, ad-free, uncensored comedy producing and hosting several original series, such as Game Changer, Dimension 20, Make Some Noise, Um, Actually…, and many more. The Dropout app is available on Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, plus iOS and Android mobile devices.

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